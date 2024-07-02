Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
YouTube will let you flag AI-generated content for removal if it includes someone that looks or sounds like you

Generative AI is everywhere, it's fun and useful and can save you hours. But it's not really "making things up", or at least, not entirely. It is "generating" stuff, but it's basing it on things that are already existing, including... well, real people. And now, YouTube has quietly added a policy that lets you request the removal of AI-generated content that features 'your likeness'.

The new policy allows you to flag videos that use AI if the AI has created something that looks or sounds like you. That's actually great if YouTube is able to enforce this, depending on how it's going to determine if the generated content looks like you.

YouTube says it will use factors such as whether the content is altered or synthetic (and if it's been disclosed as such), and whether it is easily identifiable as the person in question.

Additionally, YouTube will take into account whether the content is parody or satire, if it includes a public figure or a well-known person, also, if there is 'sensitive behavior' like crime, violence, endorsing a product or a political candidate.  

The new policy falls under YouTube's privacy violations, and first-party claims are required. The exception is only if the individual is a minor, doesn't have access to a computer, or is deceased.
Iskra Petrova
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

