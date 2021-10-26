Notification Center

YouTube adds helpful feature to make it easy to find new content

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
YouTube adds helpful feature to make it easy to find new content
YouTube is trying to boost the discovery feature of its desktop and mobile apps by making it easier to find new content on the service’s homepage. Regardless of whether you’re using a smartphone or PC, you’ll now have a new feature at your disposal: “New to you,YouTube announced today.

If you’re mostly browsing YouTube on your phone, a “New to you” button will now appear on pull to refresh at the top of the app. The new button may also appear while you’re scrolling through your feed, and once you tap on it, it should give you suggestions regarding new content released on YouTube.

However, since this feature is personalized, you’ll have to be signed-in to see it, and sometimes it might not even show up. The same “New to you” button will appear in the YouTube app on desktop, as soon as you refresh the home page.

The “New to you” feature should now be available on the YouTube homepage across mobile, desktop, and TV devices, but if you don’t see it yet, give if a few days since this is likely to be a wave rollout.

