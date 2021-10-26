YouTube adds helpful feature to make it easy to find new content

New to you,

New to you

New to you

New to you

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

YouTube is trying to boost the discovery feature of its desktop and mobile apps by making it easier to find new content on the service’s homepage. Regardless of whether you’re using a smartphone or PC, you’ll now have a new feature at your disposal: “If you’re mostly browsing YouTube on your phone, a “” button will now appear on pull to refresh at the top of the app. The new button may also appear while you’re scrolling through your feed, and once you tap on it, it should give you suggestions regarding new content released on YouTube.However, since this feature is personalized, you’ll have to be signed-in to see it, and sometimes it might not even show up. The same “” button will appear in the YouTube app on desktop, as soon as you refresh the home page.The “” feature should now be available on the YouTube homepage across mobile, desktop, and TV devices, but if you don’t see it yet, give if a few days since this is likely to be a wave rollout.