YouTube TV is offering extended free trials on some premium content

As COVID-19 continues to force millions to shelter in place, the media streaming market is definitely booming . YouTube TV is offering some special free perks for anyone who wants to give premium add-on content a try—or just find something to stave off the boredom of another month at home.YouTube TV has slowly established its presence as an alternative to cable networks with its hybrid offering of on-demand content and live internet TV. Like most of its peers, it offers a standard set of channels along with a selection of add-on channels, which each charge an extra fee.However, the service took to Twitter to announce a new free trial program, which allows users to sample six popular add-on options for one month commitment-free. This offer is available to all users, unless they’ve previously trialed one of the offerings before.https://www.phonearena.com/news/Spotify-paid-subscribers-Q1-amids-coronavirus-pandemic_id124248There hasn’t been word of the offer’s availability or expiration, but it seems likely that it will stick around for at least the time being. Of course, the core YouTube TV service itself also offers a free trial, so this is a great chance to try the internet TV service and its premium add-ons for free all at once. After all, many of us find ourselves with a lot more time nowadays.