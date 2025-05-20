YouTube makes surprising announcement about Premium Lite

Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
One of the best things that could happen to YouTube fans was the launch of a cheaper ad-free version of the company’s Premium plan. Now known as YouTube Premium Lite, the new plan only costs $7.99 per month, a considerable cheaper price than the full-fledged YouTube Premium, which costs $13.99 per month.

YouTube Premium Lite was originally introduced in the United States as a pilot, but YouTube decided to roll out the service in a few more countries back in March. Despite its very slow rollout, YouTube Premium Lite should now be available to everyone in the United States, Australia, Germany, and Thailand.

Starting this week, the cheaper ad-free version of YouTube Premium is taking another step towards global availability. This means that more YouTube users get the chance to subscribe to Premium Lite, if they find that it meets their needs.

YouTube has just announced it’s expanding Premium Lite to viewers in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Great Britain, and Mexico. The new plan will be slowly rolled out in these countries starting today, although many will have to wait a few weeks for Premium Lite to become available.

YouTube Premium Lite is not for everyone | Screenshot by PhoneArena

The main difference between the Premium and Premium Lite plans is that the latter doesn’t include ad-free experiences for music and music videos, as well as downloads and background play. Also, while most YouTube videos are ad-free, including those coming from categories like gaming, fashion, beauty and news, nearly everything else should still display ads.

If you live in one of the countries where YouTube Premium Lite is now available, here is what you’ll get for $7.99 per month:

  • Enjoy gaming, fashion, beauty, news, and more ad-free
  • Premium Lite works across devices, including phone, laptop and TV
  • Ads may appear on music, Shorts, and when you search or browse
  • Premium Lite doesn't include YouTube Music Premium or features like downloads and background play.

With the recent expansion of the service, YouTube Premium Lite is now available in 9 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Great Britain, Mexico, Thailand, and United States.
