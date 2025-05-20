YouTube makes surprising announcement about Premium Lite

YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium Lite is not for everyone | Screenshot by PhoneArena

Enjoy gaming, fashion, beauty, news, and more ad-free

Premium Lite works across devices, including phone, laptop and TV

Ads may appear on music, Shorts, and when you search or browse

Premium Lite doesn't include YouTube Music Premium or features like downloads and background play.

The main difference between the Premium and Premium Lite plans is that the latter doesn’t include ad-free experiences for music and music videos, as well as downloads and background play. Also, while most YouTube videos are ad-free, including those coming from categories like gaming, fashion, beauty and news, nearly everything else should still display ads.If you live in one of the countries whereLite is now available, here is what you’ll get for $7.99 per month:With the recent expansion of the service,Lite is now available in 9 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Great Britain, Mexico, Thailand, and United States.