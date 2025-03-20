YouTube is set to make videos sound way better, but there’s a catch



YouTube might be working on a big upgrade to give users more control over how they hear videos. According to a recent report , the latest beta version of the YouTube app hints at a new feature that lets you tweak audio quality separately from video quality. This is great news for anyone who is ever struggled with poor or inconsistent audio while watching videos.



Right now, when you change the video quality on YouTube, it doesn't affect the audio at all. Whether you are watching a video in law resolution or 4K, the sound stays the same. The audio quality is determined by the uploader and is set by YouTube, so you can't tweak it. This can be a real pain when a video looks amazing, but the sound falls short.



However, it seems YouTube could give users the option to choose from different audio bitrates. Here are the options that might be coming:



Auto: It will probably adjust audio based on your internet speed.

It will probably adjust audio based on your internet speed. Normal: The standard audio quality, which might be what you are used to now.

The standard audio quality, which might be what you are used to now. High: A higher bitrate for clearer sound.





As you can see in our latest video, there's no audio quality adjustment yet (not that it’s needed for our videos, wink, wink), but a future update might add it. | Video credit – PhoneArena



However, there is a catch (of course, right?). The new feature seems to be reserved for YouTube Premium subscribers, which isn't exactly a shocker. YouTube will likely be offering this as a way to sweeten the deal for paying users, encouraging more people to make the switch to Premium.



After all, out of YouTube's 2.5 billion active users, only about 100 million are Premium subscribers, so I think it makes sense for the company to try to get more users to pay for extra perks.



Also, it is worth noting that the ability to adjust audio quality might not be available for every video and could be limited to certain content. Plus, better audio quality could mean more data being used, as well.



Still, I think it would be great to have the option to select audio quality, the same as we have the option to change video quality. And honestly, I think it is nice to see major tech companies working on updates that actually benefit users, instead of just getting caught up in the latest AI trends that don't always make a real impact.

YouTube is one of the most popular platforms worldwide, with millions of daily users. While its main focus has always been video content, it seems the platform is finally ready to give users more control over audio as well.