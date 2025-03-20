Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

YouTube is set to make videos sound way better, but there’s a catch

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
A close-up of a smartphone screen showing app icons, including YouTube, Mail, and Podcasts.
YouTube is one of the most popular platforms worldwide, with millions of daily users. While its main focus has always been video content, it seems the platform is finally ready to give users more control over audio as well.

YouTube might be working on a big upgrade to give users more control over how they hear videos. According to a recent report, the latest beta version of the YouTube app hints at a new feature that lets you tweak audio quality separately from video quality. This is great news for anyone who is ever struggled with poor or inconsistent audio while watching videos.

Right now, when you change the video quality on YouTube, it doesn't affect the audio at all. Whether you are watching a video in law resolution or 4K, the sound stays the same. The audio quality is determined by the uploader and is set by YouTube, so you can't tweak it. This can be a real pain when a video looks amazing, but the sound falls short.

However, it seems YouTube could give users the option to choose from different audio bitrates. Here are the options that might be coming:

  • Auto: It will probably adjust audio based on your internet speed.
  • Normal: The standard audio quality, which might be what you are used to now.
  • High: A higher bitrate for clearer sound.

Video Thumbnail
As you can see in our latest video, there's no audio quality adjustment yet (not that it’s needed for our videos, wink, wink), but a future update might add it. | Video credit – PhoneArena

However, there is a catch (of course, right?). The new feature seems to be reserved for YouTube Premium subscribers, which isn't exactly a shocker. YouTube will likely be offering this as a way to sweeten the deal for paying users, encouraging more people to make the switch to Premium.

After all, out of YouTube's 2.5 billion active users, only about 100 million are Premium subscribers, so I think it makes sense for the company to try to get more users to pay for extra perks.

Also, it is worth noting that the ability to adjust audio quality might not be available for every video and could be limited to certain content. Plus, better audio quality could mean more data being used, as well.
 
Still, I think it would be great to have the option to select audio quality, the same as we have the option to change video quality. And honestly, I think it is nice to see major tech companies working on updates that actually benefit users, instead of just getting caught up in the latest AI trends that don't always make a real impact.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts

Latest News

Galaxy Z Flip FE leak confirms a key spec - unsurprising, yet unimpressive
Galaxy Z Flip FE leak confirms a key spec - unsurprising, yet unimpressive
Save a towering $80 with Samsung's best Galaxy Buds 3 deal yet (sans trade-in)!
Save a towering $80 with Samsung's best Galaxy Buds 3 deal yet (sans trade-in)!
You still have time to save big on the JBL Charge 5 with Amazon's limited-time sale
You still have time to save big on the JBL Charge 5 with Amazon's limited-time sale
At $300 off, the still-worthy Galaxy Tab S9+ is an irresistible deal for savvy shoppers
At $300 off, the still-worthy Galaxy Tab S9+ is an irresistible deal for savvy shoppers
Apple and Samsung in trouble? This camera phone is a total game changer!
Apple and Samsung in trouble? This camera phone is a total game changer!
iPhone 17 Air's weird new look may not be going away - this leaked case is the latest evidence
iPhone 17 Air's weird new look may not be going away - this leaked case is the latest evidence
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless