Your Galaxy Tab just got a surprise from Google – and even Pixel can't do this yet

A feature has been discovered for the Galaxy Tab S11

Chrome doesn't offer such integration on the Pixel Launcher or even One UI Home. But now Google has built this feature for the Galaxy Tab S11 series to take advantage of the tight integration that Samsung users have. And now, Tab S11 series users can enjoy Chrome tab visibility in One UI Home.

Special feature that Pixel Tablet owners don't have

The feature will be available for select Galaxy tablets. You can enable it by going into the Advanced menu in Chrome settings. Then, you can go to the Tabs and tab groups menu, where you can toggle the "Share titles and the URLs of open tabs from this device with the operating system".





Right now, it seems that the feature is limited to the Galaxy Tab S10 and Tab S11 series, and it is not clear whether it will be expanded to other Samsung Galaxy Tabs.





Such an integration is great, and hopefully it becomes available to more Galaxy Tabs

I quite like this feature of Google Chrome, and I think plenty of people will find it useful. So now Galaxy Tab owners have yet another thing to boast about over other competing tablets on the market.







