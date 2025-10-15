Your Galaxy Tab just got a surprise from Google – and even Pixel can't do this yet

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Google now has a nice surprise for Galaxy Tab fans - a feature that is not even available on Pixels. It's rare for Google to do this, but here we are!

A feature has been discovered for the Galaxy Tab S11


The Galaxy Tab S11 is now getting a nice new feature that lets people browse all of their open Chrome tabs within the app list. 

Samsung tablets come with two browsers pre-installed, Google Chrome and Samsung Internet. Basically, Samsung Internet is integrated quite well with Samsung Finder, which is the native search tool in One UI. This allows you to search the browser history in Finder when looking up something in the Launcher. 

Chrome doesn't offer such integration on the Pixel Launcher or even One UI Home. But now Google has built this feature for the Galaxy Tab S11 series to take advantage of the tight integration that Samsung users have. And now, Tab S11 series users can enjoy Chrome tab visibility in One UI Home. 

Special feature that Pixel Tablet owners don't have


The feature will be available for select Galaxy tablets. You can enable it by going into the Advanced menu in Chrome settings. Then, you can go to the Tabs and tab groups menu, where you can toggle the "Share titles and the URLs of open tabs from this device with the operating system".


When you enable the feature, your open Chrome tabs from the past seven days will be visible when you search for things with the One UI Home launcher. 

Right now, it seems that the feature is limited to the Galaxy Tab S10 and Tab S11 series, and it is not clear whether it will be expanded to other Samsung Galaxy Tabs. 

How do you feel about Google giving Samsung tablets exclusive features first?

Vote View Result

Such an integration is great, and hopefully it becomes available to more Galaxy Tabs


I quite like this feature of Google Chrome, and I think plenty of people will find it useful. So now Galaxy Tab owners have yet another thing to boast about over other competing tablets on the market. 

Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
