Discussion - Motorola's mid-range iPhone Air rival packs a remarkably large battery for its ultra-thin profile

pimpin83z Arena Legend • 2d ago

So the X70 beats the Air in every category except display resolution & you still have the nerve to call it an "iPhone Air rival"? SMH.

baldilocks Arena Master • 2d ago

Yep, still just a rival. Nothing "gotta have it" about Motorola at this point.

pimpin83z Arena Legend • 2d ago

So..................the same as the Air then.LOL. You thought you cooked. LMAO!

bucknassty Arena Master • 1d ago

I'm pretty sure they made a thinner phone long time ago...had all these different attachments ... You know ...something

ijuanp03 Arena Master • 1d ago

Finally Motorola is back into making a thin phone! I still have my Moto Z from 2016 which is 5.2mm wafer thin. It's great that Apple was able to catch up with Motorola who started the thin phone trend and Moto mods where Apple copied the magsafe. Anyway, I don't think it's a direct rival to the iPhone Air as the Motorola has ultrawide camera and way bigger battery. If anything, this is a rival to the S25 Edge.

ijuanp03 Arena Master • 1d ago

Shhhh, PA does not want us to remember who started it. That is why they have never mentioned that 2016 Moto smartphone in any of their iPhone Air articles.

bucknassty Arena Master • 1d ago

Who's gonna tell them???
