Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Motorola's mid-range iPhone Air rival packs a remarkably large battery for its ultra-thin profile

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 2d ago

So the X70 beats the Air in every category except display resolution & you still have the nerve to call it an "iPhone Air rival"? SMH.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
baldilocks
baldilocks
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵pimpin83z said:

So the X70 beats the Air in every category except display resolution & you still have the nerve to call it an "iPhone Air rival"? SMH.

Yep, still just a rival. Nothing "gotta have it" about Motorola at this point.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 2d agoedited
↵baldilocks said:

Yep, still just a rival. Nothing "gotta have it" about Motorola at this point.

So..................the same as the Air then.

LOL. You thought you cooked. LMAO!

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
bucknassty
bucknassty
Arena Master
• 1d ago

I'm pretty sure they made a thinner phone long time ago...had all these different attachments ... You know ...something

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
ijuanp03
ijuanp03
Arena Master
• 1d ago

Finally Motorola is back into making a thin phone! I still have my Moto Z from 2016 which is 5.2mm wafer thin. It's great that Apple was able to catch up with Motorola who started the thin phone trend and Moto mods where Apple copied the magsafe. Anyway, I don't think it's a direct rival to the iPhone Air as the Motorola has ultrawide camera and way bigger battery. If anything, this is a rival to the S25 Edge.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
ijuanp03
ijuanp03
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵bucknassty said:

I'm pretty sure they made a thinner phone long time ago...had all these different attachments ... You know ...something

Shhhh, PA does not want us to remember who started it. That is why they have never mentioned that 2016 Moto smartphone in any of their iPhone Air articles.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
bucknassty
bucknassty
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵ijuanp03 said:

Shhhh, PA does not want us to remember who started it. That is why they have never mentioned that 2016 Moto smartphone in any of their iPhone Air articles.

Who's gonna tell them???

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Galaxy S26 battery and charging: Everything you need to know

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Our poll shows 35% of you hate the idea of buying an iPhone Fold, but even more of you are at least considering it

by Ilia Temelkov • 2

You won't be able to tell what's real anymore after what Google just released

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

New report tips possible iPhone Fold delay and unusual iPhone 18 launch strategy

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless