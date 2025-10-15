Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - iPhone 18 confirmed camera upgrade one-ups Galaxy S26 Ultra

Phonearena team
J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 2d ago

Good job ignoring Huawei and Xiaomi's variable apertures!

AltronLivez51
AltronLivez51
Arena Master
• 2d ago

Wasn't it the S9 the dual aperture camera? Now here Applenis a decade later? Where you at Tuga...why aren't you here talking about how Apple is copying Samsung again.



panrt321
panrt321
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵J2017 said:

Good job ignoring Huawei and Xiaomi's variable apertures!

True. And Honor too.

BullaBoss
BullaBoss
Arena Master
• 2d ago

For sensors that small it doesn't really make a difference.

R1ftt
R1ftt
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

*While still lagging behind Vivo, Oppo, Honor and Xiaomi.


Yeah amazing stuff Apple.

p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 1d ago

That's one thing I don't get about some who have a high end camera, but never take it off the green A auto mode. Guess I'm too old school. I've never used it. I set the aperture, so, shutter manually. If I'm in a hurry I might use aperture or shutter priority but that's it. People need to be creative when taking photos. But, everything "photography" in this day in age is selfies & sharing to social media.

Qwerty22Twenty
Qwerty22Twenty
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵AltronLivez51 said:

Wasn't it the S9 the dual aperture camera? Now here Applenis a decade later? Where you at Tuga...why aren't you here talking about how Apple is copying Samsung again.

Fr... where my boy TuGa at tho. He still owes me his imaginary z fold 7

srgvm
srgvm
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Not another iphone, jeez

shahidili
shahidili
Arena Apprentice
• 1d agoedited

you know why you always see these article with iphone 20 samsung s30 ?

because people are disappointed with current ahrdware and can only dream about that goat update will finally come but they just lie to themselves, in 2 years they'd be saying iphone 22 will come with some extravagant feature but it will still be boring asf

just buy a vivo or oppo flagship if you value hardware over logo and stop hoping


i still remember some article from 2y ago where s26 ultra should already be at 1 inch sensor yet is still the same boring phone from the last years

