Discussion - A mysterious new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 phone may solve your battery problems for good

Danial_H
Danial_H
• 2d ago

I'm charging every two days now, sometimes I forget until the battery is under 20%. I have many apps installed and using browsers with thousands of tabs. Using the Vivo x200 pro with 6000 mah. These new phones with 7-8-9000 mAh would be extremely long lasting.

stferrari
stferrari
• 2d ago

I have an S25 Ultra. Via the battery setting I only allow the phone to charge to 85% and dissable fast charging (to preserve battery longevity). I currently get a little over 2 days of battery life on average (sometimes more sometimes less) before the battery gets below 30%. I would love to see Samsung move to a denser storage capacity battery technology with (silicone-carbon, sodium ion, solid state, etc.). If they wait too much longer I fear they will find themselves too far in the rears competitively and it will negatively impact their market share.

