Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
cogito
cogito
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

The problem with the C1X in the US is that it doesn’t support mmWave 5G. This capability won’t be available in Apple’s in-house modems until the C2 comes out.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Samsung Galaxy XR has massive potential, if you give it a chance

by Abdullah Asim • 2

Meet the Bluetti Pioneer Na: a sodium-ion power station built for winter freeze

by Polina Kovalakova • 2

Nubia Z80 Ultra: a massive 7,200 mAh battery and a camera that's second to (almost) none

by Sebastian Pier • 2

Vivo X300 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: camera comparison

by Preslav Kateliev • 18
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless