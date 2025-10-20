X doesn't want you leaving anymore – even when you click away

We're testing a new link experience, starting on iOS -- to make it easier for your followers to engage with your post while browsing links.



For creators, a common complaint is that posts with links tend to get lower reach. This is because the web browser covers the post and… pic.twitter.com/oWraLpPwji — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) October 19, 2025





Posts with links could finally perform better, or do they?

Do you like the idea of links opening without leaving the post on X? Yes, that’s actually smart. Maybe, depends how smooth it feels. Nope, I’d rather open links normally. Yes, that’s actually smart. 25% Maybe, depends how smooth it feels. 0% Nope, I’d rather open links normally. 75%

AI will soon decide what shows up in your feed



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!