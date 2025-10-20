X doesn't want you leaving anymore – even when you click away

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Links have always been a tricky part of social media – they drive people away from the platform, which is the last thing any app wants. And now, Elon Musk’s X is trying a new fix for that problem.

X wants you to stay even when you click away


If you are using X on iOS, you might soon notice a change when tapping links. Instead of completely leaving the post behind, the link will open while still keeping the original post visible, along with all the buttons to like, reply, and repost.

Head of product Nikita Bier said this new setup is designed to keep people engaged. Normally, when a link opens in full-screen mode, users just move on and never come back to react (I know I often do that) – which obviously hurts engagement numbers.


Now, instead of the web page taking over your whole screen, the original post will shrink to the bottom so you can still interact with it. It’s a small tweak, but one that fits right into Musk’s bigger goal for X – to make it an “everything app” where you can read, shop, chat, and browse without ever leaving.

Posts with links could finally perform better, or do they?


For a long time, posts with links have performed worse on X (and not only) compared to regular ones. The new design aims to fix that by keeping users inside the app instead of kicking them out to a browser tab. And thus helping the algorithm better understand what content you are into.

But speaking of algorithms, just recently, Elon Musk shared plans to improve X’s recommendation system in general. He mentioned that the company is about four to six weeks away from removing traditional engagement signals like likes and replies from the algorithm.

Instead, Grok, X’s built-in AI, will analyze over 100 million posts and videos every day to predict what users will want to see next. How exactly will Grok know? We will see.

Do you like the idea of links opening without leaving the post on X?

Vote View Result

AI will soon decide what shows up in your feed


X’s plan to let AI fully control what content surfaces isn’t exactly new, but it’s now becoming more real. By having Grok read and watch everything on the platform, the system can serve up posts it thinks people will enjoy – even from accounts that don’t have a big following.

Still, that level of AI control comes with risks. It might make X more efficient and personalized, but it also raises questions about bias and control, especially since Grok’s past content decisions haven’t always been perfect.

