Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

You will now be able to view Tasks lists in Google Calendar for Android

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
Google Tasks logo on a white background surrounded by different Google apps' icons.
Google Calendar on Android is now getting a full-featured Google Tasks integration with the aim of helping users stay on top of things and organize their tasks more easily.

Right now, you are able to create and view Tasks that have a due date in Google Calendar. With this new update, Android users will be able to see all their tasks and task lists in a single full-screen view in Google Calendar.

According to Google, this is an extension of the Tasks functionality that was previously present on Google Calendar on the web, or tasks.google.com. The change for Google Calendar on the web was launched last year, and now Android users will be getting to experience the convenience of it.

This update is especially helpful for you to organize your tasks on the go, and is overall a more convenient change.

In the Google Calendar app, at the top bar, between the button that lets you jump to today and your profile switcher you will find a new Tasks icon. Tapping on it will lead you to the home-screen UI of the standalone app. This screen shows Tasks that don't have an attached data and all your lists.


Back in August, Google Tasks had a redesigned bottom app bar which was replaced with a simple FAB. This could have been done in preparation for the integration of Tasks with Google Calendar.

For right now, it doesn't seem like the dedicated Tasks app will be sent to the Google graveyard, so it may just stay. However, the new integration would be the way to get a home-screen widget.

Google Tasks in Calendar for Android is now rolling out, and will continue rolling out in the coming weeks. The announcement was focused on Android users, and iOS wasn't mentioned, so it seems the iOS version of Google Calendar isn't getting it at the moment.

I like having all my tasks and meetings in the same place. It's very useful for staying on top of things and keeping to your schedule. It is also great to see what you've got going on for the day without having to go to different apps for that. So, kudos to Google for this useful change.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless