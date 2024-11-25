You will now be able to view Tasks lists in Google Calendar for Android
Google Calendar on Android is now getting a full-featured Google Tasks integration with the aim of helping users stay on top of things and organize their tasks more easily.
Right now, you are able to create and view Tasks that have a due date in Google Calendar. With this new update, Android users will be able to see all their tasks and task lists in a single full-screen view in Google Calendar.
This update is especially helpful for you to organize your tasks on the go, and is overall a more convenient change.
Back in August, Google Tasks had a redesigned bottom app bar which was replaced with a simple FAB. This could have been done in preparation for the integration of Tasks with Google Calendar.
Google Tasks in Calendar for Android is now rolling out, and will continue rolling out in the coming weeks. The announcement was focused on Android users, and iOS wasn't mentioned, so it seems the iOS version of Google Calendar isn't getting it at the moment.
I like having all my tasks and meetings in the same place. It's very useful for staying on top of things and keeping to your schedule. It is also great to see what you've got going on for the day without having to go to different apps for that. So, kudos to Google for this useful change.
According to Google, this is an extension of the Tasks functionality that was previously present on Google Calendar on the web, or tasks.google.com. The change for Google Calendar on the web was launched last year, and now Android users will be getting to experience the convenience of it.
In the Google Calendar app, at the top bar, between the button that lets you jump to today and your profile switcher you will find a new Tasks icon. Tapping on it will lead you to the home-screen UI of the standalone app. This screen shows Tasks that don't have an attached data and all your lists.
For right now, it doesn't seem like the dedicated Tasks app will be sent to the Google graveyard, so it may just stay. However, the new integration would be the way to get a home-screen widget.
