Alexa's new iOS, iPadOS widget brings you just one tap away from the virtual assistant



If you were to ask most consumers, Google Assistant would rank as the top digital assistant followed by Amazon's Alexa with Apple's Siri in third. For iOS and iPadOS users eager to use Alexa, there is an app that can be downloaded from the App Store that will allow users to ask it to answer questions and perform certain tasks.





According to Alexa's App Store listing, you can "Use the Amazon Alexa App to set up your Alexa-enabled devices, listen to music, create shopping lists, get news updates, and much more. When you enable Alexa hands-free you can talk to Alexa by simply saying "Alexa" when the app is on your screen. The more you use Alexa, the more she adapts to your voice, vocabulary, and personal preferences."





Once you install the Alexa app on your iOS or iPadOS powered device, you'll be able to add the new Alexa widget to your iPhone or iPad screen. Called "Ask Alexa," the widget will allow users to activate the assistant so that she can answer whatever questions you have. Frankly, it's a bit easier than using the Alexa app.





To install the Alexa widget, long press on an empty spot on your iPhone or iPad Home Screen until the icons start jiggling. Tap the "+" sign in the upper left corner and you'll see all of the possible widgets available. You can use the Search Widgets bar at the top of the screen to help you find the widget that you're looking for. Once on your Home Screen, a simple tap on the widget will awaken Alexa and you can then ask her to show you your calendar, control your smart home devices, and learn about the best Amazon deals of the day.

