Xiaomi Redmi 12 specifications and retail box revealed in a new leak
Xiaomi, one of the world's biggest smartphone manufacturers, unveiled the new Redmi 12C in December of last year, and now it's set to release another phone. The Redmi 12 is anticipated to hit the market at a reasonable price, which is in line with expectations from the Xiaomi brand.
Although the launch hasn't been made official yet, we were able to obtain details about the Redmi 12 thanks to the mistakenly leaked specifications from Xiaomi's Portuguese division. While the information was quickly removed from the official website, we're lucky that Twitter user kacskrz and the German blog WinFuture have preserved the details for us to share.
The upcoming Redmi 12 is expected to feature a 6.79-inch Full HD LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is the MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-core chipset, which is considered somewhat outdated, as it doesn’t support 5G networks.
In terms of design, the Redmi 12 boasts a stylish appearance, featuring three rear cameras. The main camera supports a resolution of 50MP, while the front-facing camera offers 8MP, which is standard for a phone in this price range. The Redmi 12 will be available in three colors: Blue, Black, and White/Silver.
A photo of Redmi 12's alleged retail box has also been leaked online. (Image credit - GSMArena)
The Redmi 12 will come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with the option to add up to 1TB via a MicroSD card. Similar to many other Redmi phones on the market, it will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. The Redmi 12 is also anticipated to offer fast charging of up to 18W.
The Redmi 12 is likely to be officially launched as early as next month, priced at around $200. Considering its specifications, this seems like a fair price point for the phone.
