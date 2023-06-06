Xiaomi Redmi 12 specifications and retail box revealed in a new leak

The upcoming Redmi 12 is expected to feature a 6.79-inch Full HD LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is the MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-core chipset, which is considered somewhat outdated, as it doesn’t support 5G networks.The Redmi 12 will come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with the option to add up to 1TB via a MicroSD card. Similar to many other Redmi phones on the market, it will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. The Redmi 12 is also anticipated to offer fast charging of up to 18W.In terms of design, the Redmi 12 boasts a stylish appearance, featuring three rear cameras. The main camera supports a resolution of 50MP, while the front-facing camera offers 8MP, which is standard for a phone in this price range. The Redmi 12 will be available in three colors: Blue, Black, and White/Silver.The Redmi 12 is likely to be officially launched as early as next month, priced at around $200. Considering its specifications, this seems like a fair price point for the phone.