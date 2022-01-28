Notification Center

Software updates Xiaomi

These Xiaomi smartphones are receiving MIUI 13 with Android 12

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
These Xiaomi smartphones are receiving MIUI 13 with Android 12
Xiaomi has officially revealed which of its flagships will be receiving the latest Android 12 update, wrapped in Xiaomi's own MIUI 13 skin. Unsurprisingly, it's a select list of phones that have been released over the last year that will be upgraded.

The list covers the entire Mi 11 and Mi 11T series, the Redmi Note 8, going back to the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi 10 from last year. Below is a detailed list of all the devices that will receive the Android 12-based MIUI 13 upgrade this year:

  • Mi 11 Ultra
  • Mi 11
  • Mi 11i
  • Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Mi 11 Lite
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Xiaomi 11T
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro
  • Redmi Note 11S
  • Redmi Note 11
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro
  • Redmi Note 10
  • Redmi Note 10 JE
  • Redmi Note 8 (2021)
  • Redmi 10

Every phone manufacturer delivers its own twist to the Android OS, and MIUI 13 is also bringing certain features that will be exclusive to Xiaomi devices. These include Liquid Storage. Smart Balance, optimized processor and RAM resource allocation, and welcome improvements to the user interface.
Xiaomi claims that Liquid Storage will reduce device fragmentation by as much as 95%, reducing the amount by which devices will slow down with age. 

Smart Balance is aimed at improving Xiaomi smartphones' ability to find the perfect balance between power efficiency and high performance. The improved algorithm with MIUI 13 should foster a better app user experience overall, prioritizing currently open apps over other background processes, and distributing hardware resources in a better way.

Xiaomi promises new widget options as well, allowing for increased personalization in the App Vault and on the home screen. MIUI 13 is also bringing "Sidebar," which will allow users to access a select group of apps simply by swiping to the side, without leaving their current app. 

The Android 12-based update will launch on the above list of phones by March this year, Xiaomi announced, with the release schedule for other devices to be gradually unveiled on the MIUI website.

