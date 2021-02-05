Xiaomi introduces a new concept phone with quad waterfall screens, no buttons, notches, or ports

When Xiaomi first showed off its thinly bezeled Mi Mix concept back in 2016, it became a template of sorts for phone manufacturers looking to produce phones with smaller bezels. But the Mi Mix concept was about more than the amazing (for the time) 91.3% screen to body ratio. It was housed in ceramic, and the piezoelectric speakers generated sound from the handset's metal frame. Xiaomi designers moved and removed the sensors located on the top of a phone allowing the bezels to be reduced in size.











Now, Xiaomi has another concept phone to introduce to the world . Using its "quad-curved waterfall display" (with 88-degree curves on the left and right sides), this handset has no bezels, no ports, and no buttons. With 46 of its own patents used in the design of the device, Xiaomi states that almost all of the phone's sides are covered by the display. Explaining the manufacturing of 88-degree glass, the company said, "The 88° ultra quad-curved glass has virtually broken through the technological limits of glass production. Compared with ordinary curved glass, the difficulty of hot bending increases exponentially. Polishing a piece of such hyper-curved glass with a deep 88° bend on four sides requires self-developed glass processing equipment, hot bending under 800°C high temperature and pressure, four different polishing tools and up to more than ten complex polishing procedures."





Xiaomi also made note of some of the cutting- edge technologies it worked into the creation of this concept phone. Solutions such as "ultra-thin piezoelectric ceramics, an industry-first flexible film display acoustic technology, third-generation under-display cameras, wireless charging , eSIM chips, pressure-sensitive touch sensors, and more– are seamlessly integrated together, forming a visionary yet intuitive device."





Thanks to its success in India, the company has rapidly risen in the charts to become the third largest smartphone manufacturer in the world. OF course, this unnamed concept, if it ever becomes reality, won't be one of Xiaomi's popular value for money models.

