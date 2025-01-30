Xiaomi grows 10% at home on a yearly basis, but Huawei crushes it with 36% boost
Up Next:
China's smartphone market – the largest such market in the world – didn't exactly set the world on fire in 2024, but managed to inch forward with a 1.5% year-on-year growth, according to Counterpoint Research's latest report.
The year was a bit of a rollercoaster. That's valid for all things, not just smartphone sales. Anyway, sales started and ended on a weak note, but somewhere between week 5 and week 36, demand picked up compared to 2023.
Xiaomi wasn’t far behind, posting a solid 10% jump, thanks to strong sales of its Xiaomi 14 and Redmi series, proving once again that competitive pricing can work wonders. Vivo also had a good run with a 6% increase, holding its own in both the mid and premium segments. Well, the X200 series is pretty decent, to say the least!
Looking ahead, things could get interesting. The Chinese government’s latest push to boost consumer spending through subsidies on electronics – smartphones included – might give the market a much-needed bump in 2025. But financial pressures aren't going anywhere, and that looming economic uncertainty means the long-term outlook remains shaky.
The year was a bit of a rollercoaster. That's valid for all things, not just smartphone sales. Anyway, sales started and ended on a weak note, but somewhere between week 5 and week 36, demand picked up compared to 2023.
Not every brand rode the wave the same way. Huawei was the biggest winner, clocking in a staggering 36% growth, largely thanks to its high-end Mate series powered by its in-house Kirin chips.
Xiaomi wasn’t far behind, posting a solid 10% jump, thanks to strong sales of its Xiaomi 14 and Redmi series, proving once again that competitive pricing can work wonders. Vivo also had a good run with a 6% increase, holding its own in both the mid and premium segments. Well, the X200 series is pretty decent, to say the least!
Meanwhile, others weren’t so lucky. Apple found itself in a tough spot, with sales sliding 13% as Huawei's premium devices stole the spotlight and consumer interest in upgrading slowed down. Oppo wasn't spared either, seeing a 9% drop as competition in the market tightened. Even Honor, despite expanding its product lineup, saw a modest decline, per the report.
For Huawei, Xiaomi, and Vivo, the challenge will be maintaining their momentum. Apple and Oppo, on the other hand, will need to shake things up.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: