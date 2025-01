Xiaomi grows 10% at home on a yearly basis, but Huawei crushes it with 36% boost

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

China's smartphone market – the largest such market in the world – didn't exactly set the world on fire in 2024, but managed to inch forward with a 1.5% year-on-year growth , according to Counterpoint Research's latest report.The year was a bit of a rollercoaster. That's valid for all things, not just smartphone sales. Anyway, sales started and ended on a weak note, but somewhere between week 5 and week 36, demand picked up compared to 2023.Not every brand rode the wave the same way. Huawei was the biggest winner, clocking in a staggering 36% growth, largely thanks to its high-end Mate series powered by its in-house Kirin chips.Xiaomi wasn’t far behind, posting a solid 10% jump, thanks to strong sales of its Xiaomi 14 and Redmi series, proving once again that competitive pricing can work wonders. Vivo also had a good run with a 6% increase, holding its own in both the mid and premium segments. Well, the X200 series is pretty decent, to say the least!Meanwhile, others weren’t so lucky. Apple found itself in a tough spot, with sales sliding 13% as Huawei's premium devices stole the spotlight and consumer interest in upgrading slowed down. Oppo wasn't spared either, seeing a 9% drop as competition in the market tightened. Even Honor, despite expanding its product lineup, saw a modest decline, per the report.Looking ahead, things could get interesting. The Chinese government’s latest push to boost consumer spending through subsidies on electronics – smartphones included – might give the market a much-needed bump in 2025. But financial pressures aren't going anywhere, and that looming economic uncertainty means the long-term outlook remains shaky.For Huawei, Xiaomi, and Vivo, the challenge will be maintaining their momentum. Apple and Oppo, on the other hand, will need to shake things up.