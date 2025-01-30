Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Xiaomi grows 10% at home on a yearly basis, but Huawei crushes it with 36% boost

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Huawei Xiaomi
A Xiaomi phone on a green background.
China's smartphone market – the largest such market in the world – didn't exactly set the world on fire in 2024, but managed to inch forward with a 1.5% year-on-year growth, according to Counterpoint Research's latest report.

The year was a bit of a rollercoaster. That's valid for all things, not just smartphone sales. Anyway, sales started and ended on a weak note, but somewhere between week 5 and week 36, demand picked up compared to 2023.

Not every brand rode the wave the same way. Huawei was the biggest winner, clocking in a staggering 36% growth, largely thanks to its high-end Mate series powered by its in-house Kirin chips.

Xiaomi wasn’t far behind, posting a solid 10% jump, thanks to strong sales of its Xiaomi 14 and Redmi series, proving once again that competitive pricing can work wonders. Vivo also had a good run with a 6% increase, holding its own in both the mid and premium segments. Well, the X200 series is pretty decent, to say the least!

Meanwhile, others weren’t so lucky. Apple found itself in a tough spot, with sales sliding 13% as Huawei's premium devices stole the spotlight and consumer interest in upgrading slowed down. Oppo wasn't spared either, seeing a 9% drop as competition in the market tightened. Even Honor, despite expanding its product lineup, saw a modest decline, per the report.

Looking ahead, things could get interesting. The Chinese government’s latest push to boost consumer spending through subsidies on electronics – smartphones included – might give the market a much-needed bump in 2025. But financial pressures aren't going anywhere, and that looming economic uncertainty means the long-term outlook remains shaky.

For Huawei, Xiaomi, and Vivo, the challenge will be maintaining their momentum. Apple and Oppo, on the other hand, will need to shake things up.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung didn't tell us about this upgrade, and it should've
Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung didn't tell us about this upgrade, and it should've

Latest News

New iPhone 16 sales analysis reveals an unusual new problem Apple is facing all of a sudden
New iPhone 16 sales analysis reveals an unusual new problem Apple is facing all of a sudden
Google brings Samsung’s best new AI feature to Pixel 9 and older Galaxy phones
Google brings Samsung’s best new AI feature to Pixel 9 and older Galaxy phones
Nothing should fix its Phone (3a) problem, but I bet it won't: maybe next year?
Nothing should fix its Phone (3a) problem, but I bet it won't: maybe next year?
Become a happy gym rat and save 50% on the JBL Endurance Peak 3 workout earbuds
Become a happy gym rat and save 50% on the JBL Endurance Peak 3 workout earbuds
Save $130 and grab the powerful JBL Xtreme 3 at a great price with this offer
Save $130 and grab the powerful JBL Xtreme 3 at a great price with this offer
Nothing confirmed which Phone will launch on March 4
Nothing confirmed which Phone will launch on March 4
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless