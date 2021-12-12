Xiaomi's breakthrough allows more power to fit inside a smaller-sized battery

Xiaomi's breakthrough allows more power to fit inside a smaller-sized battery0
Xiaomi announced Friday on Weibo that it has created a new breakthrough in its smartphone battery technology. This isn't something that Xiaomi fans will have to wait years for as a translation of Xiaomi's post says that production of this new tech will start as soon as the second half of next year. What this technology will do is increase the capacity of a battery by 10% while keeping the volume of the component the same.
In addition, the machine translation of the Weibo post mentions something called a "fuel gauge chip" that not only allows the battery to live a longer life, it also makes it safer. It allows the phone to use Xiaomi's technology to intelligently charge the battery overnight. Many handsets will already do this and call the feature adaptive charging. Using machine learning, your phone learns what time you usually take your handset off the charger in the morning.
Xiaomi's announcement won't help deliver a huge improvement to your battery life, but faster charging is coming. USB-C 2.1 can deliver maximum output to 240 watts using a USB-C cable. This is part of the new "Extended Power Range" system that is overkill when charging a single smartphone. At this point, 100W charging is fast enough for a smartphone.