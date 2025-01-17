Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

The "None of your business" group goes after Xiaomi and other Chinese companies

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Xiaomi
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra on a green background.
The advocacy group Noyb filed a privacy complaint against Xiaomi, TikTok, Shein, and three other Chinese companies, accusing them of illegally transferring data from EU users to China.

Noyb, short for "None of Your Business", is an Austrian digital rights organization established by lawyer and privacy advocate Max Schrems. The group focuses on ensuring compliance with GDPR, a robust legal framework designed to safeguard user data across Europe. Noyb has actively challenged some of the world's largest tech firms, including Google and Meta, filing numerous complaints against them for alleged violations of privacy laws.

Vienna-based advocacy group Noyb (None Of Your Business) has filed its first complaints targeting Chinese companies. The organization submitted six complaints across Greece, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, and Austria, seeking to halt data transfers to China and urging fines of up to 4% of the companies' global revenues.

According to Noyb, firms including Alibaba's AliExpress, Shein, TikTok, and Xiaomi openly acknowledge transferring personal data from European users to China in transparency reports and other documents, a Reuters report reads. Meanwhile, Temu and Tencent’s WeChat allegedly transfer data to unspecified "third countries", presumed to be China.

China's foreign ministry responded to these allegations by stating that the government does not and will not require companies or individuals to collect or share data from foreign countries in violation of local laws. Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized during a briefing that China prioritizes and protects data privacy and security in accordance with legal standards.

Xiaomi commented on the issue, stating that it is reviewing the claims and will cooperate fully with authorities if approached regarding the complaint.

Under the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), data transfers outside the EU are only permissible if the recipient country meets the EU's data protection standards. Noyb's data protection lawyer, Kleanthi Sardeli, argued that China does not provide protections equivalent to those in the EU. She asserted that these data transfers are unlawful and must be stopped immediately.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has intensified its investigation into Elon Musk's social media platform, X, over potential breaches of EU content moderation rules. The inquiry, launched in December 2023, includes a request for internal documents by February 15 and a retention order for records related to X's recommendation algorithms through 2025.

Jeez, the Old Continent is in full swing these past few months!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon

Latest News

iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless