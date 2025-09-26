Home Discussions You are here iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld General Abdullah Asim • Published: Sep 26, 2025, 12:00 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. NunoB512 Arena Master • 7h agoedited ... " We’ve also witnessed the return of Antennagate, as iPhone 17 is having cellular issues for many users. What was supposed to be the most exciting iPhone launch in years has turned into a waste of money for many, and Apple is being scrutinized for its labor practices as well." I see 2 things here the production rush may have caused the poor quality control leading to a new #AntennaGate, and the unnaceptable labor practices reported in this article indicate the reason why there was no price increase, by exploitation of the labor force, which is insane, I hope they are held accountable but ..... Like Reactions All Quote chris_ccy07 Arena Apprentice • 6h agoedited ... Don't tell me you just realised that China used cheap labour for manufacturing things just now.Where do you think you get cheap clothes from? Why do you think Temu and Shein products are so cheap?Because they are mainly manufactured in China, with cheap labour.The biggest portion of expenses from the cost of a single product is usually workers' salaries and wages. Cut down on that and the cost of the product lowers significantly, leading to a cheaper price. Like Reactions All Quote alanrock Arena Master • 6h ago ↵chris_ccy07 said: Don't tell me you just realised that China used cheap labour for manufacturing things just now.Where do you think you get cheap clothes from? Why do you think Temu and Shein products are so cheap?Because they are mainly manufactured in China, with cheap labour.The biggest portion of expenses from the cost of a single product is usually workers' salaries and wages. Cut down on that and the cost of the product lowers significantly, leading to a cheaper price. ... You can have a delicious breakfast in China for $1. Money has a different value there .... nothing is absolute. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 9h ago 1 View all discussions
Don't tell me you just realised that China used cheap labour for manufacturing things just now.
Where do you think you get cheap clothes from? Why do you think Temu and Shein products are so cheap?
Because they are mainly manufactured in China, with cheap labour.
The biggest portion of expenses from the cost of a single product is usually workers' salaries and wages. Cut down on that and the cost of the product lowers significantly, leading to a cheaper price.