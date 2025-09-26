Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 7h agoedited

" We’ve also witnessed the return of Antennagate, as iPhone 17 is having cellular issues for many users. What was supposed to be the most exciting iPhone launch in years has turned into a waste of money for many, and Apple is being scrutinized for its labor practices as well." I see 2 things here the production rush may have caused the poor quality control leading to a new #AntennaGate, and the unnaceptable labor practices reported in this article indicate the reason why there was no price increase, by exploitation of the labor force, which is insane, I hope they are held accountable but .....

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
chris_ccy07
chris_ccy07
Arena Apprentice
• 6h agoedited

Don't tell me you just realised that China used cheap labour for manufacturing things just now.


Where do you think you get cheap clothes from? Why do you think Temu and Shein products are so cheap?


Because they are mainly manufactured in China, with cheap labour.


The biggest portion of expenses from the cost of a single product is usually workers' salaries and wages. Cut down on that and the cost of the product lowers significantly, leading to a cheaper price.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
alanrock
alanrock
Arena Master
• 6h ago
↵chris_ccy07 said:

Don't tell me you just realised that China used cheap labour for manufacturing things just now.


Where do you think you get cheap clothes from? Why do you think Temu and Shein products are so cheap?


Because they are mainly manufactured in China, with cheap labour.


The biggest portion of expenses from the cost of a single product is usually workers' salaries and wages. Cut down on that and the cost of the product lowers significantly, leading to a cheaper price.

You can have a delicious breakfast in China for $1. Money has a different value there .... nothing is absolute.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless