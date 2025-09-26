Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

• 4h ago

The specs on the 17 pro max crushes the direct competitors on the other side with the price being cheaper.

The other two models are decent as well for people preferring smaller screens.

12 bit screens. DC dimming. Good display calibration.

The back screen looks to be useful in certain scenarios and situations.

Battery at 7500 mAh and rated for 2000 charge cycles. Complaints from the other side were of its lower longevity but this phone shows not.

If there's an ultra in the works, it would be interesting to see how much they can top the pro max.

Nice! This is real advancements and changes yearly without increasing price just for AI or reducing battery, cutting features to slim the phone.

Bruce, you can install Google services as well.

This lineup will be a hit with the "peasants".

The back screen seems to also have DC dimming. The Chinese seem to care about their customers eye health more.

Charger included in the box. Because they care about their customers.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 16m ago

Obtain the name, replicate the camera island, and I suppose that is the most innovative approach.

