Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business devices get a WiFi hotspot speed upgrade

By
0comments
Wireless service Xfinity
Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business devices get a WiFi hotspot speed upgrade
Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile announced today that their customers can now get speeds up to 1 Gbps when on the go using Xfinity Mobile hotspots. This new feature, called "WiFi Boost" is set to dramatically improve connectivity for those using Xfinity's network.

Connected devices will now get WiFi speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second on any of Xfinity's millions of "Xfinity Mobile" hotspots. This means faster streaming, gaming, downloading, and web browsing for Xfinity's mobile customers when they're connected to WiFi.

Xfinity states that a huge chunk of Xfinity Mobile's data traffic (about 90%) already runs on WiFi instead of cellular. With WiFi Boost and the existing 23 million WiFi hotspots, customers can expect a better mobile experience, especially with demanding applications that sometimes outpace regular cellular networks.

Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business devices get a WiFi hotspot speed upgrade
Image credit: Comcast

This upgrade is made possible by Comcast's fiber-based network and is part of the company's larger investment in its network, which has been ongoing over the past five years. Comcast states that it has pumped over $20 billion into upgrades and new features for both home and mobile customers, which translates to a faster, more reliable, and more secure WiFi network for Xfinity users.

“By supercharging our hotspots, customers can get maximum performance from their devices,” said Kohposh Kuda, Senior Vice President at Xfinity Mobile and Comcast. “They can download big files, stream live events, or jump into video calls without a hitch.” 

Recommended Stories
The news of this upgrade is quite timely, as it arrives following the launch of Xfinity's new lower-cost unlimited plans that include more data and the apparent end of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) — a government funded program that provided discounts of up to $30 to households that couldn't afford internet connectivity. Faster WiFi availability via Xfinity's hotspots could offer an alternative for these cases.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy

Latest News

T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless