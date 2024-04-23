Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business devices get a WiFi hotspot speed upgrade





Connected devices will now get WiFi speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second on any of Xfinity's millions of "Xfinity Mobile" hotspots. This means faster streaming, gaming, downloading, and web browsing for Xfinity's mobile customers when they're connected to WiFi.



Xfinity states that a huge chunk of Xfinity Mobile's data traffic (about 90%) already runs on WiFi instead of cellular. With WiFi Boost and the existing 23 million WiFi hotspots, customers can expect a better mobile experience, especially with demanding applications that sometimes outpace regular cellular networks.





This upgrade is made possible by Comcast's fiber-based network and is part of the company's larger investment in its network, which has been ongoing over the past five years. Comcast states that it has pumped over $20 billion into upgrades and new features for both home and mobile customers, which translates to a faster, more reliable, and more secure WiFi network for Xfinity users.



“By supercharging our hotspots, customers can get maximum performance from their devices,” said Kohposh Kuda, Senior Vice President at Xfinity Mobile and Comcast. “They can download big files, stream live events, or jump into video calls without a hitch.”



The news of this upgrade is quite timely, as it arrives following the launch of Xfinity's new lower-cost unlimited plans that include more data and the apparent end of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) — a government funded program that provided discounts of up to $30 to households that couldn't afford internet connectivity. Faster WiFi availability via Xfinity's hotspots could offer an alternative for these cases.