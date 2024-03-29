Up Next:
World of Warships: Legends now available on iOS and Android
Popular naval battle MMO World of Warships: Legends makes its debut on mobile platforms, developer Wargaming announced this week. The cross-platform free-to-play naval action game is now available on iOS and Android devices, although your phone/tablet must meet the hardware requirement.
More importantly, Wargaming revealed that the mobile and console versions are essentially the same. Of course, gameplay will be different since the mobile version features a slight change in the field of view and control, which will take some time to get used to.
Just like the console game, both Android and iOS versions are free-to-play and feature cross-play and cross-progression for Xbox and PlayStation. Also, Wargaming promises intuitive and easy touchscreen controls. Going forward, the mobile and console versions will receive the same content wherever possible, but there might be slight differences occasionally.
Developers also confirmed they’ve managed to implement almost all features available in the console version and are working to add aircraft carriers, Fleets, and Training Rooms into the mobile game too.
- OS: 14 or later
- Minimum: iPhone XR/iPhone XS (XS MAX)/iPad Air (3rd gen), A12 Bionic/3GB RAM
- Recommended: iPhone 11/11 Pro, or later
Android
- OS: 9.0 or later
- GPU: Adreno 640 or later
- Vulkan: 1.2 or later
- RAM: 4 GB
- Only mobile or tablet
