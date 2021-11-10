Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
iOS Apple Android

Tim Cook: here's when you should get an Android instead of the iPhone

Daniel Petrov
By
3
Tim Cook: here's when you should get an Android instead of iPhone
Apple's iOS used to be known as the "walled garden" system, as it didn't allow anything out of the default interface and features on your iPhone. It has gradually been opening up its user-facing options, allowing things like third-party keyboards, browsers, and even widgets.

What hasn't been changing, however, is Apple's commitment to privacy and security, and Apple has been pretty successful in staying the course, barring unforeseen surprises like the Pegasus spyware that are out of its control. 

For instance, Apple's chief executives have been warning for a while that installing unauthorized applications, the so-called "sideloading," is a security nightmare and that is why Apple hasn't allowed it on iPhones. 

Speaking during the New York Times DealBook summit, Apple's CEO Tim Cook defended the measure by suggesting that you should buy an Android phone if you want to do it:

I think that people have that choice today, Andrew, if you want to sideload, you can buy an Android phone. That choice exists when you go into the carrier shop. If that is important to you, then you should buy an Android phone. From our point of view, it would be like if I were an automobile manufacturer telling [a customer] not to put airbags and seat belts in the car. He would never think about doing this in today's time. It's just too risky to do that. And so it would not be an iPhone if it didn't maximize security and privacy.

Long story short, there is a good reasoning about the blockade that iPhone users experience when it comes to unsanctioned app installation, and, even though they might have a perfectly good reason to want such apps, Apple is worried that letting them in will open the floodgates of security challenges that won't be easy to shut afterwards. What do you think?

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

WhatsApp's latest beta improves contact info UI, disappearing message options
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
WhatsApp's latest beta improves contact info UI, disappearing message options
Google Arts & Culture app can now find your pet’s twin in paintings
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Google Arts & Culture app can now find your pet’s twin in paintings
11.11 Blackview deals — rugged, gaming, or budget phones at a bargain!
by Blackview,  0
11.11 Blackview deals — rugged, gaming, or budget phones at a bargain!
Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are now at three different issues involving the fingerprint scanner alone
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are now at three different issues involving the fingerprint scanner alone
The Google Pixel 6 disrupts the Apple-Samsung status quo, but there is one big looming question
by Victor Hristov,  0
The Google Pixel 6 disrupts the Apple-Samsung status quo, but there is one big looming question
Apple transparency report: Here's how many devices the U.S. government tried to access in 2020
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple transparency report: Here's how many devices the U.S. government tried to access in 2020
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless