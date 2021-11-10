Tim Cook: here's when you should get an Android instead of the iPhone

Tim Cook: here's when you should get an Android instead of the iPhone3
What hasn't been changing, however, is Apple's commitment to privacy and security, and Apple has been pretty successful in staying the course, barring unforeseen surprises like the Pegasus spyware that are out of its control.
Speaking during the New York Times DealBook summit, Apple's CEO Tim Cook defended the measure by suggesting that you should buy an Android phone if you want to do it:
I think that people have that choice today, Andrew, if you want to sideload, you can buy an Android phone. That choice exists when you go into the carrier shop. If that is important to you, then you should buy an Android phone. From our point of view, it would be like if I were an automobile manufacturer telling [a customer] not to put airbags and seat belts in the car. He would never think about doing this in today's time. It's just too risky to do that. And so it would not be an iPhone if it didn't maximize security and privacy.