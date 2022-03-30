WhatsApp finally improves voice messaging experience, adds new features

WhatsApp finally improves voice messaging experience, adds new features0
Today, WhatsApp announced plans to improve the voice messaging experience on its platform with the addition of several nifty features:
- Out of Chat Playback: Listen to a voice message outside of the chat so you can multitask or read and respond to other messages.
- Pause/Resume Recording: When recording a voice message, you can now pause the recording and resume when ready, in case you’re interrupted or need to gather your thoughts.
- Waveform Visualization: Shows a visual representation of the sound on the voice message to help follow the recording.
- Draft Preview: Listen to your voice messages before sending them.
- Remember Playback: If you pause when listening to a voice message, you can pick up where you left off when you return to the chat.
- Fast Playback on Forwarded Messages: Play voice messages at 1.5x or 2x speeds to listen to messages faster on both regular and forwarded messages.
While these new features may not be available for everyone right away, WhatsApp announced that they will be rolled out to users in the coming weeks, so be patient if you don’t see them on your phone yet.
