WhatsApp testing a feature to search messages by date
Message apps can be information treasuries, and there are a lot of things we send that we'd like to be able to find at a later date. WhatsApp is now working on making this process even easier in case you know when you send the message - the platform is working on getting a search option by date, reports Android Headlines.
This info comes from WABetaInfo and indicates that WhatsApp is testing such a feature. Currently, it's only in testing for the web client and maybe at a later time, it should be available for Android and iOS. Of course, as with any feature in testing, WhatsApp may decide to scrap it altogether as well, so do keep that in mind.
At the moment, the feature seems pretty stable, so we're hoping it won't take too long for it to appear for beta testers on mobile, and why not as a stable release of WhatsApp not in the too-distant future?
Currently, the feature is available for some beta testers on WhatsApp web 2.2348.50. It allows you to search the messages you've sent by picking a date from a calendar. You can then scroll through the messages you sent on that date.
