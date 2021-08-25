WhatsApp working on the useful chat-service feature 'message reactions' (finally)

WhatsApp is working on message reactions, at last

Message reactions have been around for quite some time

Back in 2017, Facebook introduced message reactions to its Messenger app, making it possible to give a quick acknowledgment in the form of emoji to a message or photo your contact has sent you. The feature is currently available to most of the popular chat services and platforms people use, so it has become a natural part of a chat conversation.







Recent useful features WhatsApp beta introduced

