Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

WhatsApp is testing a badge count for chat filters in its beta app

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps
An image of an Android phone downloading the WhatsApp Messenger beta app
WhatsApp is rolling out a new beta update for Android through the Google Play Beta Program. This update includes a badge count feature for chat filters. The badge count will show users how many unread messages are in each filter, which should make it easier for users to prioritize their chats and quickly see which conversations need their attention. The badge count will be displayed as a small number within each custom or default chat filter.

This upcoming feature can be especially useful for users who manage multiple groups or contacts. It can be difficult to keep track of unread messages across various conversations, thus having a badge count should make it easier for users to stay organized and on top of their messages.

The badge count feature is still under development and is expected to be available in a future update. WhatsApp is also working on a number of other new feature, such as the ability to filter chats by custom lists. This feature is already available in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

A screenshot of the upcoming badge count for chat filters feature in WhatsApp
WhatsApp Badge Count for Chat Filters. | Image credit — WABetaInfo


In addition to the badge count feature, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android also includes other bug fixes and improvements. If you are interested in trying out the latest beta features, you can sign up for the WhatsApp beta program through the Google Play Store. Although these days it can be very difficult to get a spot as the beta program is almost always full.

I am always excited to see new features being added to WhatsApp. I think the badge count feature is a great addition, as I can foresee it making it easier for me to stay organized and on top of my messages. Furthermore, I also appreciate that WhatsApp is constantly working to improve the user experience and I am looking forward to seeing what other new features they come up with in the future.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
T-Mobile will give you an insane amount of freebies if you try out its blazing fast new 5G service
T-Mobile will give you an insane amount of freebies if you try out its blazing fast new 5G service

Latest News

I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price
I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
Lower and lower, the Galaxy Watch 6 falls to an even cheaper price on Amazon
Lower and lower, the Galaxy Watch 6 falls to an even cheaper price on Amazon
Microsoft Teams announces new chat and channels experience for all platforms
Microsoft Teams announces new chat and channels experience for all platforms
The Gmail app gets new shortcuts on the web and mobile
The Gmail app gets new shortcuts on the web and mobile
Samsung to unveil One UI 7 on November 21?
Samsung to unveil One UI 7 on November 21?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless