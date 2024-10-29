WhatsApp is testing a badge count for chat filters in its beta app
WhatsApp is rolling out a new beta update for Android through the Google Play Beta Program. This update includes a badge count feature for chat filters. The badge count will show users how many unread messages are in each filter, which should make it easier for users to prioritize their chats and quickly see which conversations need their attention. The badge count will be displayed as a small number within each custom or default chat filter.
The badge count feature is still under development and is expected to be available in a future update. WhatsApp is also working on a number of other new feature, such as the ability to filter chats by custom lists. This feature is already available in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android.
In addition to the badge count feature, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android also includes other bug fixes and improvements. If you are interested in trying out the latest beta features, you can sign up for the WhatsApp beta program through the Google Play Store. Although these days it can be very difficult to get a spot as the beta program is almost always full.
This upcoming feature can be especially useful for users who manage multiple groups or contacts. It can be difficult to keep track of unread messages across various conversations, thus having a badge count should make it easier for users to stay organized and on top of their messages.
WhatsApp Badge Count for Chat Filters. | Image credit — WABetaInfo
I am always excited to see new features being added to WhatsApp. I think the badge count feature is a great addition, as I can foresee it making it easier for me to stay organized and on top of my messages. Furthermore, I also appreciate that WhatsApp is constantly working to improve the user experience and I am looking forward to seeing what other new features they come up with in the future.
