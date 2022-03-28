WhatsApp testing a massive increase in file size limit for send and receive feature

From 100MB to 2GB (big jump in file size limit on WhatsApp): coming soon

Before this update, WhatsApp had a limit of 100MB for files you wanted to send or receive on the chat service. With this new change, this limit will be raised significantly to 2GB. As we already mentioned above, the feature has rolled out to a small number of beta testers, currently located in Argentina.







WhatsApp is set on making you enjoy the app even more

