WhatsApp beta bug causes a green screen that makes the app unusable

Android Apps
Some WhatsApp beta users are running into an odd bug that makes the app completely useless. In fact, the bug makes the app show a green screen that's unresponsive and causes the app to force close. Right now, the issue seems isolated to WhatsApp beta version 2.24.24.5.

It's become quite popular these days to install beta software and try fun new features before anyone else does. But running beta software on your phone risks you having to deal with annoying bugs, and some of them can be quite bad. WhatsApp beta users are now being reminded of this risk with a new bug causing the app to not be able to be used at all.

The bug is affecting users on WhatsApp beta version 2.24.24.5. It's a green screen issue - basically, users report that the entire screen becomes a solid block of green and the app, of course, becomes unusable. The issue seems to be triggered when clicking on any chat.


Not all users on the version are experiencing the bug though.

If you're running the stable version of WhatsApp, you should be safe from this bug. As beta versions are usually there so developers can fine-tune stuff and eliminate bugs, it's very likely that this will get resolved before the update gets released to the public.

If you're experiencing the bug on your WhatsApp beta app, there's no other solution right now than to revert to an older version. Of course, this may be tricky as WhatsApp betas are released as app bundles instead of regular APKs.

Anyway, the bug seems relatively widespread and as been reported quite a lot, so maybe developers are already working on fixing it.

I personally don't like running beta versions just because of stuff like that. I am one of the people who really dislikes buggy software and that pisses me off, so I prefer to hold on until a stable version is released to try a new feature, as I will definitely hate it if it crashes.

But for those inpatient people who really like to get their hands on fun features before anyone else, buggy software is a risk that I guess they're fine with taking.
