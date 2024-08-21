WeTransfer on mobile now lets you extend link expiration dates: Check out how

WeTransfer introduces a new “Save for Later” feature

Download and launch : Grab the WeTransfer app from the App Store or Google Play, then open it and log in to your account. Receive a transfer : Whenever you get a new transfer, just open the WeTransfer app. Save for later : Tap on the transfer you want to keep, then hit "Save for Later." Extend expiry dates : Need more time? You can extend the file’s expiry date up to 30 days right from the saved transfers section. Just select the file and choose a new date. Quick access : Access your saved files whenever you need them. The app stores everything in one easy-to-find section, so your files are always within reach.





Video credit – WeTransfer



Actually, WeTransfer kicked things off with a bit of a mix-up on its X account. It announced that users could extend link expiration for up to 30 days in the mobile app and claimed that “ WeTransfer links will no longer expire .” But let’s be real – 30 days isn’t exactly forever, right? To make things even trickier, a shared image on the company's blog showed an option for extending to 60 days, while the blog post stuck with the 30-day claim.





Please read. pic.twitter.com/FnBSARw1us — WeTransfer (@WeTransfer) August 20, 2024

Eventually, Eventually, the company clarified that how long users can extend the expiry really depends on their plan and that if you don’t use that save option, your links can still vanish, so they can expire after all.



