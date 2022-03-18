Wear OS 3 screenshots have just been leaked



As we previously reported , last year, Google also released an emulator-based developer preview of Wear OS 3. This developer preview was the first time we saw what Wear OS 3 could look like without Samsung's One UI skin.

The images taken from the Google Play Store's Wear OS companion app page show the redesign of Google Assistant on Wear OS 3 and, presumably, a Fitbit step count tile. We can also see how an incoming message notification and a notification for an upcoming event in the user's calendar would possibly be displayed on a stock WearOS 3. The images also show how a stock Wear OS 3 version could display the YouTube Music app, Google Messages, and Google Pay apps.