Wear OS 3 screenshots have just been leaked

The images taken from the Google Play Store's Wear OS companion app page show the redesign of Google Assistant on Wear OS 3 and, presumably, a Fitbit step count tile. We can also see how an incoming message notification and a notification for an upcoming event in the user's calendar would possibly be displayed on a stock WearOS 3. The images also show how a stock Wear OS 3 version could display the YouTube Music app, Google Messages, and Google Pay apps.



As we previously Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger As we previously reported , last year, Google also released an emulator-based developer preview of Wear OS 3. This developer preview was the first time we saw what Wear OS 3 could look like without Samsung's One UI skin. The images taken from the Google Play Store's Wear OS companion app page show the redesign of Google Assistant on Wear OS 3 and, presumably, a Fitbit step count tile. We can also see how an incoming message notification and a notification for an upcoming event in the user's calendar would possibly be displayed on a stock WearOS 3. The images also show how a stock Wear OS 3 version could display the YouTube Music app, Google Messages, and Google Pay apps.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Did Google again, for a second time, show us what stock Wear OS 3 would look like? As reported by, new images taken from the Wear OS companion app on the Google Play Store give us another sneak peek at what the stock Wear OS 3 experience could be.You probably know that currently, only the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic run on Wear OS 3. Because Samsung has its One UI on top of Wear OS 3, you can't experience the so-called "stock Android experience" with these two Samsung watches. But now we have another glimpse of what we could get when Google releases its own Pixel Watch and makes Wear OS 3 available for other smartwatches that would probably use the stock skin of Wear OS 3.