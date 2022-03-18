Wear OS 3 screenshots have just been leaked

Wear OS 3 screenshots have just been leaked0
You probably know that currently, only the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic run on Wear OS 3. Because Samsung has its One UI on top of Wear OS 3, you can't experience the so-called "stock Android experience" with these two Samsung watches. But now we have another glimpse of what we could get when Google releases its own Pixel Watch and makes Wear OS 3 available for other smartwatches that would probably use the stock skin of Wear OS 3.
The images taken from the Google Play Store's Wear OS companion app page show the redesign of Google Assistant on Wear OS 3 and, presumably, a Fitbit step count tile. We can also see how an incoming message notification and a notification for an upcoming event in the user's calendar would possibly be displayed on a stock WearOS 3. The images also show how a stock Wear OS 3 version could display the YouTube Music app, Google Messages, and Google Pay apps.
As we previously reported, last year, Google also released an emulator-based developer preview of Wear OS 3. This developer preview was the first time we saw what Wear OS 3 could look like without Samsung's One UI skin.
or reload the browser
Things that are NOT allowed: