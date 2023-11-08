Waze launches new safety feature for drivers
Waze announced this week that a new safety feature is now making its way to the navigation app’s users on both iOS and Android devices. The especially important new feature will allow drivers to see a road’s crash history before they start their journey.
Unsurprisingly, the safety feature is powered by AI (artificial intelligence), but the Waze community does have a contribution in this too. According to Waze, the crash history alerts provided by its app combine historical crash data and important information about route.
The new safety feature has been implemented in a way that allows drivers to keep their eye on the road all the time, even when they receive an alert from the app. In fact, Waze announced that it has limited the number of alerts drivers see, and they aren’t shown at all on roads they regularly navigate.
Depending on typical traffic levels, whether it’s a highway or local road, elevation, and more, a road can be more or less prone to crashes. Thankfully, Waze’s new feature takes into consideration all these aspects and provides you with an alert in case it decides that the road you are going to drive on is dangerous.
Crash history alerts should now be available for all Waze users on mobile, regardless of their location.
