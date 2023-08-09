Want to save $300 on the OnePlus 10T 5G? Head over to BestBuy
It’s the summer, so it’s extremely easy to find something nice to do with an extra 300 bucks. “How do I save $300?” is the big question, so here’s the answer: by snatching this hot BestBuy offer that gets you the Unlocked OnePlus 10T 5G for $399, instead of the regular $699.
In case you’re wondering why to bother with a phone that already has had a spin-off successor (the OnePlus 11) and an even newer model (the OnePlus 12) is coming down the way, let that sink in: 150W charging speeds that get you from 0 to 100% in a total of 23 minutes, a large 120Hz display, flagship-grade performance and much more.
Bear in mind that for the $399 price to be obtained, you’ll have to activate the unlocked OnePlus 10T 5G at the time of purchase with one of the following carriers: Verizon, T‑Mobile, Google Fi Wireless and AT&T. Should you choose to activate later, you’ll pay the full $699 price.
Speaking of battery, it’s got 4,800mAh of charge that will get you through the day easily, if you’re not on a gaming spree (which is hard to resist on this device). The insane fast charge speeds should not be a problem for the OnePlus 10T, because the makers explain that it uses a 7C-rated battery – it supports higher current, and the cell is equipped with 13 temperature sensors to prevent overheating. OnePlus guarantees 80% battery health after 1,600 charging cycles. Impressive, to say the least.
The OnePlus 10T 5G which goes from $699 to $399 is in Moonstone Black color. It’s not the base variant, if you’re wondering about the setup: you’ll be delighted to find 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. Under the hood, there’s a Qualcomm bijou, namely – the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It’s definitely fast and in combo with those 16GB RAM plus the 120Hz display should leave gamers satisfied.
Let’s talk some more about that whooping 6.7-inch screen on the OnePlus 10T 5G: yes, it feels super large. Instead of the 1440p on the OnePlus 10 Pro, here you get 1080p resolution. Full HD standard (1080p) in 2023 may sound sort of "meh", but the display sure is crisp enough. We’ve had no trouble at all gaming, browsing and performing everyday phone operations on the device. The screen benefits from great color calibration and overall brightness. The adaptive refresh rate will spare your battery, automatically deciding when to run eye-soothing 120Hz or go down to 90Hz/60Hz when top-notch smoothness is not necessary.
