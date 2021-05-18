Vivo's gimbal-equipped X60 Pro 5G is coming to the UK & Europe in June

Gimbal camera, Snapdragon 870, 5G, and much more



That amount of money gives you access to Qualcomm’s fast Snapdragon 870 chip, 5G support, an impressive 12GB of RAM as standard, and 256GB of internal storage. The latter doesn’t support microSD card expansion.



Sitting on the outside is 6.6-inch ‘Ultra O AMOLED’ display that offers curved edges and a centered punch hole for the selfie camera. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ content.



That all creates an impressive package, but the best feature of all is arguably the rear camera setup. Vivo’s X60 Pro 5G uses a triple-camera setup created in partnership with ZEISS and built around a 48-megapixel main camera.



The main shooter is paired with a gimbal stabilization system, which in layman’s terms is a super advanced image stabilization system that much better compensates for shaking than traditional optical stabilization setups.



There’s also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a decent 13-megapixel 2x telephoto zoom snapper. For the selfie fanatics out there, Vivo has thrown in a 32-megapixel selfie camera.



Completing the package is a 4,200mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Android 11 is also present, with Vivo promising “regular Android OS and security updates, during a course of three years.”