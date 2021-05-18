Vivo's gimbal-equipped X60 Pro 5G is coming to the UK & Europe in June
Gimbal camera, Snapdragon 870, 5G, and much more
The Vivo X60 Pro 5G will be available to purchase in the UK starting Thursday, June 3, at a suggested retail price of £749. European customers will also be able to purchase the phone at the start of June, with the local price being €799. At those price points, this phone definitely won't be one of the best budget 5G phones around, but some might consider it one of the best Android phones of 2021.
That amount of money gives you access to Qualcomm’s fast Snapdragon 870 chip, 5G support, an impressive 12GB of RAM as standard, and 256GB of internal storage. The latter doesn’t support microSD card expansion.
That all creates an impressive package, but the best feature of all is arguably the rear camera setup. Vivo’s X60 Pro 5G uses a triple-camera setup created in partnership with ZEISS and built around a 48-megapixel main camera.
The main shooter is paired with a gimbal stabilization system, which in layman’s terms is a super advanced image stabilization system that much better compensates for shaking than traditional optical stabilization setups.
Completing the package is a 4,200mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Android 11 is also present, with Vivo promising “regular Android OS and security updates, during a course of three years.”