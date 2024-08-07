The slimmest Vivo with a 5,500 mAh battery and a telephoto portrait camera is here

Battery and performance

Design and build

Nebula Purple

Sunglow Peach

Meteor Blue

Moonlight White

Stellar Silver

Schott α

Pricing and availability

The V40 series is equipped with a large 5,500 mAh battery, equating to many hours of use. It supports 80W FlashCharge Technology for fast charging. The devices use advanced battery technology, including a second-generation silicon-carbon anode, to achieve higher energy density.Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Flagship Chipset in the V40 Pro and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform in the V40, both models offer up to 12GB + 12GB Extended RAM for smooth multitasking. The 1.5K display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4500 nits should be clear and vibrant in daylight. The display is claimed to be certified for low blue light, low flicker, and low motion blur to promote eye comfort.It's worth noting that the V40 and V40 Pro, measuring just 7.58 mm in thickness, are the slimmest Vivo phones with a 5,500 mAh battery to date.The series introduces new color options:The V40 and V40 Pro are designed with a Comprehensive Cushioning Structure for shock absorption and high-performanceglass. This is a high-performance cover glass that combines the chemical strengthening potential of lithium-alumino-silicate glass (LAS) with the scratch resistance of borosilicate glass and the stability of a powerful glass framework found in glass-ceramics.Vivo says the V40 series is now available in India and will "gradually roll out to other markets". Pricing and specifications will vary by region, so for more details on availability, one should check Vivo's official website.