The slimmest Vivo with a 5,500 mAh battery and a telephoto portrait camera is here
Up Next:
As expected, Vivo's V40 family just keeps on growing: now, it's the Vivo V40 Pro that is stepping into the light. With it, Vivo is once again unveiling the 'vanilla' V40 that was launched as early as June 14, 2024.
The Vivo V40 and V40 Pro are solid mid-rangers that emphasize on photography: on portrait photography, to be precise.
Before we proceed, I should note that – this is something many people prioritize and look for in a phone – the V40 and V40 are sleek, lightweight, and with huge 5,500 mAh batteries.
Both the V40 and V40 Pro are equipped with a 50 MP ZEISS OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) main camera.
The V40 Pro features a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX921 sensor, while the V40 uses a 1/1.56-inch Samsung ISOCELL GNJ sensor.
Both models have an f/1.88 aperture to enhance light intake for clear portraits and landscape photos, even in low-light conditions. The Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) reduces blur and achieves – according to Vivo's test – a 2.8x light intake, ensuring sharp and bright images.
The V40 Pro goes a step further and offers a 50 MP ZEISS telephoto camera with the Sony IMX816 sensor, offering 2x optical zoom and up to 50x ZEISS Ultra HD Zoom.
Of course, both the V40 and V40 Pro come with a 50 MP ZEISS ultra wide-angle camera, which has an f/2.0 aperture and autofocus tracking. This camera features a 119° angle and is ideal for capturing expansive landscapes or group photos. The front camera is a 50 MP ZEISS group selfie camera with smart autofocus and AI Facial Contouring Technology to produce natural-looking selfies by minimizing common facial distortion.
The V40 series supports 4K cinematic video recording with ZEISS Cinematic Bokeh Video, creating an oval bokeh effect and a 2:39:1 aspect ratio for a classic film look. ZEISS Focus Transition ensures smooth focus shifts, keeping the main subject in view. The upgraded AI Aura Light Portrait feature provides enhanced lighting with adjustable settings to fit different portrait scenarios, ensuring well-lit faces even at 4x zoom.
The V40 series is equipped with a large 5,500 mAh battery, equating to many hours of use. It supports 80W FlashCharge Technology for fast charging. The devices use advanced battery technology, including a second-generation silicon-carbon anode, to achieve higher energy density.
It's worth noting that the V40 and V40 Pro, measuring just 7.58 mm in thickness, are the slimmest Vivo phones with a 5,500 mAh battery to date.
The series introduces new color options:
The V40 and V40 Pro are designed with a Comprehensive Cushioning Structure for shock absorption and high-performance Schott α glass. This is a high-performance cover glass that combines the chemical strengthening potential of lithium-alumino-silicate glass (LAS) with the scratch resistance of borosilicate glass and the stability of a powerful glass framework found in glass-ceramics.
Vivo says the V40 series is now available in India and will "gradually roll out to other markets". Pricing and specifications will vary by region, so for more details on availability, one should check Vivo's official website.
The Vivo V40 and V40 Pro are solid mid-rangers that emphasize on photography: on portrait photography, to be precise.
They pack some ZEISS photography tricks up their sleeve – their camera systems were co-designed with the legendary photo brand, but it's not just portraits that the two new handsets are all about: they can shoot video really well.
Before we proceed, I should note that – this is something many people prioritize and look for in a phone – the V40 and V40 are sleek, lightweight, and with huge 5,500 mAh batteries.
With the V40 series, we've focused on blending powerful mobile portrait photography, lasting battery performance and sleek design as a way to enhance the overall user experience. We partnered with ZEISS to co-engineer a professional-level portrait system that provides endless opportunities for creativity and self-expression.
– Yongduan Zhou, General Manager of the Overseas Product Department at Vivo
Photo and video: sounds promising!
Both the V40 and V40 Pro are equipped with a 50 MP ZEISS OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) main camera.
The V40 Pro features a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX921 sensor, while the V40 uses a 1/1.56-inch Samsung ISOCELL GNJ sensor.
Both models have an f/1.88 aperture to enhance light intake for clear portraits and landscape photos, even in low-light conditions. The Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) reduces blur and achieves – according to Vivo's test – a 2.8x light intake, ensuring sharp and bright images.
The V40 Pro goes a step further and offers a 50 MP ZEISS telephoto camera with the Sony IMX816 sensor, offering 2x optical zoom and up to 50x ZEISS Ultra HD Zoom.
Of course, both the V40 and V40 Pro come with a 50 MP ZEISS ultra wide-angle camera, which has an f/2.0 aperture and autofocus tracking. This camera features a 119° angle and is ideal for capturing expansive landscapes or group photos. The front camera is a 50 MP ZEISS group selfie camera with smart autofocus and AI Facial Contouring Technology to produce natural-looking selfies by minimizing common facial distortion.
The Vivo V40 variants. | Image credit – Vivo
The V40 series supports 4K cinematic video recording with ZEISS Cinematic Bokeh Video, creating an oval bokeh effect and a 2:39:1 aspect ratio for a classic film look. ZEISS Focus Transition ensures smooth focus shifts, keeping the main subject in view. The upgraded AI Aura Light Portrait feature provides enhanced lighting with adjustable settings to fit different portrait scenarios, ensuring well-lit faces even at 4x zoom.
Battery and performance
The V40 series is equipped with a large 5,500 mAh battery, equating to many hours of use. It supports 80W FlashCharge Technology for fast charging. The devices use advanced battery technology, including a second-generation silicon-carbon anode, to achieve higher energy density.
Recommended Stories
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Flagship Chipset in the V40 Pro and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform in the V40, both models offer up to 12GB + 12GB Extended RAM for smooth multitasking. The 1.5K display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4500 nits should be clear and vibrant in daylight. The display is claimed to be certified for low blue light, low flicker, and low motion blur to promote eye comfort.
Design and build
It's worth noting that the V40 and V40 Pro, measuring just 7.58 mm in thickness, are the slimmest Vivo phones with a 5,500 mAh battery to date.
The series introduces new color options:
- Nebula Purple
- Sunglow Peach
- Meteor Blue
- Moonlight White
- Stellar Silver
The V40 and V40 Pro are designed with a Comprehensive Cushioning Structure for shock absorption and high-performance Schott α glass. This is a high-performance cover glass that combines the chemical strengthening potential of lithium-alumino-silicate glass (LAS) with the scratch resistance of borosilicate glass and the stability of a powerful glass framework found in glass-ceramics.
Pricing and availability
Vivo says the V40 series is now available in India and will "gradually roll out to other markets". Pricing and specifications will vary by region, so for more details on availability, one should check Vivo's official website.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: