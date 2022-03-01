Visible lets you get a free Moto G Pure when you swap your old phone

Visible lets you get a free Moto G Pure when you swap your old phone2
Obviously, you also have to join the carrier to benefit from the offer, which will only be available until March 27. Here is a quick rundown of Motorola G Pure’s specs:
- Display: 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+
- OS: Android 11
- Camera: 13MP
- Front Camera: 5MP
- Processor: Octa-core 2.0 GHz processor with HyperEngine
- Storage: 32GB
- Fingerprint sensor: Hidden within the phone’s logo on the back of the device
- Battery: 4000 mAh battery (up to two days of battery life)
Visible is also targeting audiophiles with another promotion that requires them to switch to its services. Starting March 3 and through March 15, customers who switch to Visible are eligible to revive the Urbanista Los Angeles headphones ($200 value) for free. Terms apply, but these will be revealed when the deal goes live.
Lastly, customers can still take advantage of Visible’s BYOD (bring your own device) and CYOGC promotions, which don’t seem to have a deadline yet:
