Display: 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+

OS: Android 11

Camera: 13MP

Front Camera: 5MP

Processor: Octa-core 2.0 GHz processor with HyperEngine

Storage: 32GB

Fingerprint sensor: Hidden within the phone’s logo on the back of the device

Battery: 4000 mAh battery (up to two days of battery life)

BYOD: Get $50 to spend online when you bring your phone to Visible and make 3 monthly payments.

CYOGC: Get up to $150 on us when you buy an eligible device and make 3 monthly service payments.

After bringing the Samsung Galaxy S22 series to customers alongside a decent deal , Visible is now turning its focus to yet another promotion aimed at those who can’t afford a new flagship. For a limited time, Visible lets you get a free Moto G Pure when you swap your old phone.Obviously, you also have to join the carrier to benefit from the offer, which will only be available until March 27. Here is a quick rundown of Motorola G Pure’s specs:Visible is also targeting audiophiles with another promotion that requires them to switch to its services. Starting March 3 and through March 15, customers who switch to Visible are eligible to revive the Urbanista Los Angeles headphones ($200 value) for free. Terms apply, but these will be revealed when the deal goes live.Lastly, customers can still take advantage of Visible’s BYOD (bring your own device) and CYOGC promotions, which don’t seem to have a deadline yet: