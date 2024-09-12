Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

VP candidate labels Apple "sick" while criticizing the company

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple
A row of iPhone units sits on a table at an Apple Store waiting for consumers to check them out.
Republican Vice Presidental candidate JD Vance today accused Apple of using "slave labor" while being interviewed during CNBC's Squawk Box program. While discussing the possibility of the U.S. imposing taxes on companies that rely on China to manufacture their products, Vance said, "Do I think Apple is an evil company? No. Do I think that sometimes they benefit from Chinese slave labor? Yeah, and that’s pretty sick. I think that a company that wants to benefit from American markets should also have to pay American workers a fair wage."

Apple has used Chinese manufacturing facilities to produce many of its products and has said that it has never found any evidence of forced or "slave" labor in the factories that produce its devices. While Chinese facilities owned by Taiwan's Foxconn assemble the majority of iPhone units produced in the country, Apple has started to build more handsets in India. Last fiscal year, $14 billion worth of iPhone handsets were built in India. Vietnam is another country that is close to Apple's current supply chain. As a result, Apple currently does build some products in that country and could expand that figure.

Vance also talked about raising tariffs on companies "shipping jobs overseas." We have to tip our hat to Vance who seems to understand what a tariff is. What a tariff is NOT is a magical money-raising scheme that forces China to pay millions of dollars to the U.S. Treasury. A tariff is simply an import tax. When the U.S. imposes a tariff on Chinese imports, China pays nothing. U.S. companies and consumers end up paying the import tax. It is mostly the U.S. companies that pay this and if they want, they can raise their prices to U.S. consumers who end up paying the higher prices imposed by the tariff.

The iPhone escaped getting hit with a tariff or U.S. import tax during the peak of the trade war with China a few years ago. But if the U.S. decides to increase tariffs on imports from China in the mistaken belief that it will hurt China and help the U.S., American consumers should expect to pay more for devices built in China and shipped to the states such as the iPhone, for example. According to CNBC, President Trump is threatening to hike tariffs on China by an additional 60% to 100% during a second Trump term.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon

Latest News

If you want to run AI using the iPhone 16 line on day one, you must do this
If you want to run AI using the iPhone 16 line on day one, you must do this
iOS 18.1 beta 3 is already available for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models
iOS 18.1 beta 3 is already available for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models
Android 15 QPR1 beta 2 is now available for eligible Google Pixel devices
Android 15 QPR1 beta 2 is now available for eligible Google Pixel devices
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 renders hint at minor design upgrades
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 renders hint at minor design upgrades
Chrome on Android gets one-tap unsubscribe from site notifications, more security features
Chrome on Android gets one-tap unsubscribe from site notifications, more security features
Flappy Bird is returning to iOS and Android!!!
Flappy Bird is returning to iOS and Android!!!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless