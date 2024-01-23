Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $750 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

Viber launches a unique Business Calls service

Apps
@cosminvasile
Viber launches a unique Business Calls service
Viber announced a rather unique service that allows users to make free international calls to landline numbers directly through its app, Business Calls. The new tool makes it easier for Viber users to track their orders, get support in the retail and delivery sectors or simply assisting them with product inquiries.

Specifically designed for businesses, the new service allows early adopters to create searchable business accounts with an embedded Viber Business Call button or add the tool to their existing accounts in the app.

Rakuten Viber was the first messaging app to offer business messaging nine years ago, revolutionizing the way businesses communicate with their customers. Since then, we have developed a robust business messaging ecosystem and are now taking a significant step forward by introducing in-app Business Calls, a distinctive offering in the market,” says Cristina Constandache, Chief Revenue Officer at Rakuten Viber

Additionally, users can initiate a call directly from a chat with a business. At the same time, brands will be able to include a Viber call link on their websites to make it easier for customers to get in touch with them.



More importantly, all business calls will be free for customers, regardless of where they’re calling from. It’s also important to add that businesses can either designate a specific number for Viber or continue to use their regular call center number.

According to Viber, the new Business Calls service is now available globally. If you’re a business, you’re advised to contact the Viber team to learn how to get started.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
The best Galaxy S24 Ultra launch deal comes from none other than Amazon
The best Galaxy S24 Ultra launch deal comes from none other than Amazon

Latest News

Galaxy S24 Ultra owns iPhone 15 Pro Max in storage performance
Galaxy S24 Ultra owns iPhone 15 Pro Max in storage performance
Samsung pulls the curtain on Galaxy Tab Active5 rugged tablet's price in the US
Samsung pulls the curtain on Galaxy Tab Active5 rugged tablet's price in the US
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Google Messages might get a boost with a new image captioning feature
Google Messages might get a boost with a new image captioning feature
Oscar-winning cinematographer to fine-tune the Realme 12 Pro series
Oscar-winning cinematographer to fine-tune the Realme 12 Pro series
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless