Viber launches a unique Business Calls service

Rakuten Viber was the first messaging app to offer business messaging nine years ago, revolutionizing the way businesses communicate with their customers. Since then, we have developed a robust business messaging ecosystem and are now taking a significant step forward by introducing in-app Business Calls, a distinctive offering in the market

Viber announced a rather unique service that allows users to make free international calls to landline numbers directly through its app, Business Calls. The new tool makes it easier for Viber users to track their orders, get support in the retail and delivery sectors or simply assisting them with product inquiries.Specifically designed for businesses, the new service allows early adopters to create searchable business accounts with an embedded Viber Business Call button or add the tool to their existing accounts in the app.,” says Cristina Constandache, Chief Revenue Officer at Rakuten ViberAdditionally, users can initiate a call directly from a chat with a business. At the same time, brands will be able to include a Viber call link on their websites to make it easier for customers to get in touch with them.More importantly, all business calls will be free for customers, regardless of where they’re calling from. It’s also important to add that businesses can either designate a specific number for Viber or continue to use their regular call center number.According to Viber, the new Business Calls service is now available globally. If you’re a business, you’re advised to contact the Viber team to learn how to get started.