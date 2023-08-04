Verizon’s Visible permanently lowers the price of its cheapest plan (again)
For those of you who are looking for cheap service, Visible has a little bit of an enticing offer to share with you. Verizon’s MVNO has just announced it has decided to change the rate of its cheapest plan.
Originally priced at $30/month, Visible’s low-tier plan now costs just $25/month (taxes and fees included) and offers the same benefits: unlimited data, talk, text and hotspot.
This is the second time that Visible’s cheapest plan gets a permanent discount, after the carrier changed the rate from $40 to $30/month last year. Now for just $25, you get the same perks as before, including 5G & 4G LTE data coverage, Spam Protection, as well as unlimited talk, text, data, mobile hotspot, and roaming to Mexico and Canada.
Basically, you get one-line unlimited 5G data powered by Verizon, with taxes and fees included, for just $25/month. No promo codes or special steps are required, and this isn't a limited time offer.
The Visible+ plan will remain $45 a month and still include 5G Ultra Wideband access, 50GB of premium network, roaming coverage in Canada and Mexico, as well as global calling to more than 30 countries.
Just like the change made in 2022, this is a permanent discount, so customers won’t have to get Visible’s new plan within a promotional window to benefit from the lower rate. It also doesn’t require customers to port in to get the discount or use a promotional code.
