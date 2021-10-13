Verizon’s Visible might have been hacked, customers charged thousands for iPhones

Verizon’s Visible might have been hacked, customers charged thousands for iPhones1
Visible, the cellphone service operated by Verizon, seems to have been subjected to a data breach. Although no official statements have been released yet, a Visible employee confirmed the security issue on Reddit and recommended customers to change their passwords and any other personal info they may deem necessary.
We don't believe that any Visible systems have been breached or compromised, nor that this unauthorized access to your Visible account is ongoing. However, for your protection, we recommend you review your account contact information and change your password and security questions to your Visible account. We also recommend that you review any other accounts that share the same email, login, or password, and make any changes you determine necessary to secure those accounts.
Visible customers who have been hacked were charged thousands for phones that are to be delivered to other addresses. Although Visible might not be wrong claiming that its databases have not been compromised due to a hack, it’s quite possible that those who fraudulently accessed the accounts may have used usernames and passwords retrieved from other data breaches.
It’s hard to say what really happened, so we’ll just have to wait for Visible’s statement. If you’re a Visible customer, it looks like there’s really nothing you can do since the MVNO disabled the options to reset passwords and change the payment method.