Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View
Verizon

Verizon’s Visible might have been hacked, customers charged thousands for iPhones

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
1
Verizon’s Visible might have been hacked, customers charged thousands for iPhones
When it comes to privacy, it feels like nothing in this world is secure enough. After the massive T-Mobile data breach, it looks like another US carrier has been hacked, and although it’s a much smaller one, it proves that the lesson hasn’t been learned.

Visible, the cellphone service operated by Verizon, seems to have been subjected to a data breach. Although no official statements have been released yet, a Visible employee confirmed the security issue on Reddit and recommended customers to change their passwords and any other personal info they may deem necessary.

The MVNO discovered that the information on a small number of member accounts was changed without their authorization. According to the post on Reddit, Visible doesn’t believe that its systems have been compromised, but that you should change your account password just in case.

We don't believe that any Visible systems have been breached or compromised, nor that this unauthorized access to your Visible account is ongoing. However, for your protection, we recommend you review your account contact information and change your password and security questions to your Visible account. We also recommend that you review any other accounts that share the same email, login, or password, and make any changes you determine necessary to secure those accounts.


Unfortunately, a many Visible customers have taken to Reddit to complain that they can’t change any of their personal information because the carrier seems to have taken away that option, possibly in order to prevent malicious third parties from doing that.

Visible customers who have been hacked were charged thousands for phones that are to be delivered to other addresses. Although Visible might not be wrong claiming that its databases have not been compromised due to a hack, it’s quite possible that those who fraudulently accessed the accounts may have used usernames and passwords retrieved from other data breaches.

It’s hard to say what really happened, so we’ll just have to wait for Visible’s statement. If you’re a Visible customer, it looks like there’s really nothing you can do since the MVNO disabled the options to reset passwords and change the payment method.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Facebook creates new 'Audio' hub for listening content
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Facebook creates new 'Audio' hub for listening content
Tile releases its next-gen of Bluetooth trackers with updated design and range
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Tile releases its next-gen of Bluetooth trackers with updated design and range
Grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 for less than $200 via Amazon
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 for less than $200 via Amazon
Android 12's Digital Car Keys are just around the corner
by Peter Kostadinov,  1
Android 12's Digital Car Keys are just around the corner
Samsung's S21 FE release date may be October 29, preorder start after the Unpacked event
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung's S21 FE release date may be October 29, preorder start after the Unpacked event
Google Pixel 6 Pro camera repair manual and new benchmarks tip good and bad news
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Google Pixel 6 Pro camera repair manual and new benchmarks tip good and bad news
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless