Verizon is the latest US carrier to launch a comms platform for connected vehicles
Following AT&T and T-Mobile, the Big Red is finally bringing its V2X communication platform to business customers.
It’s been a few years since AT&T and T-Mobile announced they have started testing their own V2X platforms with major business customers like Honda and Ford. Verizon is only now introducing its first commercial vehicle-to-everything platform, also known as V2X.
The first users of Verizon’s V2X platform are iconic car manufacturer Volkswagen, the Arizona Commerce Authority, the Delaware Department of Transportation and Rutgers University.
Besides that, Verizon’s V2X platform can also serve as an API-driven platform for collaborations between automakers, technology developers, and municipal governments, which can leverage the platform’s technology to scale their existing connected solutions or come up with new ones for road-user safety.
For non-tech savvy, Verizon’s V2X platform acts as an ecosystem enabler, offering automakers, technology developers, and governments a foundation for the creation of intelligent transportation use cases such as vulnerable road user awareness, roadway and weather condition alerts, and intersection traffic-signal information to help improve traffic efficiency and make road use safer.
Verizon hopes that the data and communication capabilities from its combined technologies and environments will contribute to a smooth mobile network-based V2X ecosystem that business customers can take advantage of for short- and long-term innovation.
The first users of Verizon’s V2X platform are iconic car manufacturer Volkswagen, the Arizona Commerce Authority, the Delaware Department of Transportation and Rutgers University.
In a press release, Verizon explains that its so-called Edge Transportation Exchange, a mobile-network vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication platform for connected devices, allows cars to communicate and share key data with each other, pedestrians, and connected roadway infrastructure such as traffic lights, almost in real time.
Cars are evolving from mechanical vehicles to software-defined mobile devices with the ability to leverage incredible connected technology. Edge Transportation Exchange leverages that technology to give automakers, governments, and tech developers a robust platform for building out the cellular-connected future of transportation -- with visibility and reliability for all road users top of mind.
– Shamik Basu, VP, Strategic Connectivity & IoT, Verizon Business, June 2025.
Besides that, Verizon’s V2X platform can also serve as an API-driven platform for collaborations between automakers, technology developers, and municipal governments, which can leverage the platform’s technology to scale their existing connected solutions or come up with new ones for road-user safety.
Verizon's new V2X platform enables intelligent transportation services | Image credit: Verizon Business
For non-tech savvy, Verizon’s V2X platform acts as an ecosystem enabler, offering automakers, technology developers, and governments a foundation for the creation of intelligent transportation use cases such as vulnerable road user awareness, roadway and weather condition alerts, and intersection traffic-signal information to help improve traffic efficiency and make road use safer.
According to Verizon, the newly launched V2X platform combines its 5G and LTE mobile networks, Verizon 5G Edge mobile edge compute, and geolocation technology enhanced with Verizon Hyper Precise Location. Additionally, the platform takes advantage of a virtual architecture that reduces the need for expensive physical roadside radio units.
Verizon hopes that the data and communication capabilities from its combined technologies and environments will contribute to a smooth mobile network-based V2X ecosystem that business customers can take advantage of for short- and long-term innovation.
Things that are NOT allowed: