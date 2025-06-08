Verizon is the latest US carrier to launch a comms platform for connected vehicles

Verizon

Verizon

– Shamik Basu, VP, Strategic Connectivity & IoT, Verizon Business, June 2025.

Verizon

Verizon 's new V2X platform enables intelligent transportation services | Image credit: Verizon Business

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

For non-tech savvy,’s V2X platform acts as an ecosystem enabler, offering automakers, technology developers, and governments a foundation for the creation of intelligent transportation use cases such as vulnerable road user awareness, roadway and weather condition alerts, and intersection traffic-signal information to help improve traffic efficiency and make road use safer.According to, the newly launched V2X platform combines its 5G and LTE mobile networks,5G Edge mobile edge compute, and geolocation technology enhanced withHyper Precise Location. Additionally, the platform takes advantage of a virtual architecture that reduces the need for expensive physical roadside radio units.hopes that the data and communication capabilities from its combined technologies and environments will contribute to a smooth mobile network-based V2X ecosystem that business customers can take advantage of for short- and long-term innovation.