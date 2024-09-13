Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Verizon to layoff nearly 5,000 employees while writing off close to $2 billion during Q3

Verizon is about to make a big move that will result in a pre-tax write-off of as much as $1.9 billion in severance pay during the third quarter. The headcount will shrink as 4,800 employees leave the telecom giant by next March. Last February Verizon submitted a filing in which it claimed 105,400 full-time employees (89% of whom work in the U.S.). That means that the layoffs will result in a 4.5% reduction in full-time workers.

Verizon also has some ongoing cost savings initiatives that will result in the company no longer using certain offices while leaving "non-strategic portions" of certain businesses. Some of the pre-tax charges that Verizon will take during the third quarter will amount to $230 million to $380 million, or $170 million to $290 million after tax. 

FactSet says that analysts it polled are calling for Verizon's Q3 adjusted earnings, to be announced in mid-October, to come in at $1.18 per share on revenue of $33.7 billion. That compares to the same quarter in 2023 when Verizon reported revenue of $33.3 billion and earnings of $1.08 per share.

Earlier this month Verizon announced that it would purchase Frontier Communications in an all-cash deal valued at $20 billion. The acquisition expands the company's Fios fiber internet service to 22 new states. Frontier’s 2.2 million fiber subscribers in 25 states will join the 7.4 million Verizon Fios connections in 9 states and Washington, D.C.

So far this year Verizon's shares are up 15% which underperforms the 16% rise reported by the S&P 500. Verizon's shares closed on Thursday at $43.86 after hitting a new 52-week high at $43.88 during the day. The stock's 52-week low was $30.14. The telecom company now has a valuation of $184.63 billion compared to the $236.17 billion valuation of T-Mobile and AT&T's valuation of $154.81 billion. Verizon's aforementioned 15% gain for 2024 places it a distant third behind T-Mobile's shares, (up 25.1% in 2024 to date) and AT&T (up 25.2% for the year).

This is a busy time of the year for U.S. wireless firms what with pre-orders being rung-up for the iPhone 16 series starting today. The carriers offer various deals for the new handsets which will officially go on sale September 20th.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless