Verizon's OnePlus experiment seems to be over





Well, apparently the good ol' low sales volume argument happened. Back in July, Wave7's analyst Jeff Moore warned that due to a combination of factors like low interest and irregular supply, the OnePlus 8 UW isn't moving like hot cakes from Verizon's retail shelves, based on his rep surveys.







Is the OnePlus 8T coming to Verizon at all?









Granted, there may be something else behind the decision to skip the OnePlus 8T , like the fact that Verizon would demand an exclusive UW version with mmWave 5G network support which takes time and testing, and is usually a bit more expensive than the regular unlocked one or the T-Mobile models.





Still, judging from the summer OnePlus 8 UW sales analysis, and the fact that Verizon is reportedly passing on the OnePlus 8T altogether, shows that low interest in anything else but Apple or Samsung phones may be the more likely as Big Red's argumentation on the matter.