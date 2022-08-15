Until 10/13, Verizon customers can sign up for unlimited $29 screen repair

Are you one of those unlucky types that have a nasty habit of dropping their smartphones often? According to Duk Gear , 45% of phone owners will break their phones. Most of the time, this damage is done at home and usually within 10 weeks of purchase. Some of that is due to phone owners eventually getting tired of the case that they put on their devices. They also get complacent, go out without the case on, and oops! The phone is dropped, the screen is cracked, and the damage is done.





But the nation's largest carrier is here to rescue you. From now through October 13th, Verizon is offering open enrollment for current and new customers for its Verizon Mobile Protect service. With this service, you get device protection, as well as same-day delivery and set up for new and replacement devices. Want that iPhone 13 Pro Max, Galaxy S22 Ultra, or Pixel 6 Pro that you bought from Verizon.com in your hands today all ready to use? This is how it's done.





If you have butterfingers, you have butterfingers. Verizon Mobile Protect will charge only $29 for a screen replacement the first time and every time you crack the screen. Worried about how many charging cycles are left on your phone's battery? You won't even need to give this a thought with Verizon Mobile Protect because you are covered for a free battery replacement! You can also "enjoy longer device life with deep cleanings and expert-led diagnostics to optimize speed, performance and battery life."





Additionally, subscribers will receive 24/7 access to digital security tools and privacy and Tech Coach expert support. Your smartphone never has been so smothered with tender loving care before. And all of this will cost you only $14 or $17 per line each month depending on the device used on that line. Payments are automatically renewed each month unless cancelled. The fee is charged to your Verizon wireless account each month.







According to Verizon, "Your device is critical. We get it. That's why Verizon Mobile Protect gives you same day delivery and setup for replacement smartphones and new devices purchased from Verizon. Plus, you will get access to 24/7 digital security and privacy tools and Tech Coach expert support."





For $25 per month, Verizon customers can also subscribe to Verizon Home Device Protect . The carrier calls it "the last warranty you’ll ever need for your eligible home entertainment, home office, wearable devices and more." Subscribers also get security features and premium tech support.



