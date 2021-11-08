Verizon randomly giving out 999GB of Bonus Data for as low as free

Verizon randomly giving out 999GB of Bonus Data for as low as free0
Verizon is giving some customers a chance to get 999GB of bonus data every month for as low as free.
According to posts on Reddit, which were first reported on by Droid Life, and HowardForums, Verizon seems to be handing out 999GB of bonus data randomly to people who are on older tiered data plans, such as S – M – L – XL. This includes hotspot data too.
Verizon's Bonus Data FAQs page says that people who have the 5GB or 10GB Shared Data Plan, the new Verizon Plan shared data plan (e.g., S, M, L), the Verizon Plan, and the MORE Everything Plan are eligible for bonus data.
Some people were offered 999GB of data for $5, and some were asked to pay $10 each month. The luckier ones got it for free.
This is extra data on top of the monthly data that the consumer is paying for and what makes it even more exciting is that if you have any left by the end of the month, it carries over to the next. Verizon will keep doling out 999GB of extra data for as long as you remain on your current plan.