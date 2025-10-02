Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Qualcomm teases the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, because the names of its chips don’t mean anything anymore

General
Phonearena team
Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 23h ago

"The company said it was making things easier to understand."

But also, "The names of its chips don’t mean anything anymore."


Just go back to 845, 855, 865... It's super easy and simple to understand.

8** is the premium, or 'Elite' offering. = Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

7** is the next step down, but not quite mid-range. = Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

6**/5** is fully mid-range.

4** is the lowest offering.


These numbers can be further modified by '+' noting an increase or more 'Elite' offering (compare readability of '765+' to 'Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3'). And an 'S' for lower ('845s' compared to 'Snapdragon 8s Gen 4'.)

