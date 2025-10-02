Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

We still don't know if the Galaxy S26 Plus is a thing, and that's a big problem for Samsung

stferrari
stferrari
1d ago

I think for both the S25 Edge and the Iphone Air and their subsequent follow ons to really succeed your wish list will have to be mostly implemented. All I read on this site is how important battery life and cameras are yet both of these phones are not outstanding in either metric. The battery life (as tested on another well respected tech site) is within 2.8% of each other and far behind their bigger siblings and the cameras are a bit sparse for a $1K class phone. So what it comes down to is for both Apple and Samsung fans is will form win out over function. They are both very attractive phones but I dont think I would buy a BMW ( at their high prices) with a Honda Civic engine. But hey, what do I know.

tokuzumi
tokuzumi
Arena Master
4h ago

Why would Samsung make a plus when they can force users to buy the much more expensive edge?

