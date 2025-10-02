Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Xiaomi 15T review: Too many compromises

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
alanrock
alanrock
Arena Master
• 23h agoedited

"The chipset inside is unimpressive." ... This phone has a faster chipset than the latest Pixels. 😀🤣🤣

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
nucnuc
nucnuc
Arena Apprentice
• 22h ago

There are fewer compromises than with the iPhone 17.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 15h ago
↵alanrock said:

"The chipset inside is unimpressive." ... This phone has a faster chipset than the latest Pixels. 😀🤣🤣

Mid range vs top end flagship with all access to Western Technology at an insanse price.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me

by Abdullah Asim • 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video!

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless