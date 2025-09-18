Verizon just mapped the future of 911 – and AI, drones, and robots are taking center stage

Verizon

, the biggest US carrier, says interest in AI jumped 13 points year-over-year. While only 12% of first responders use AI solutions regularly today, nearly 46% expect daily use within five years. Similarly, drone and robot usage is set to skyrocket: just 15% use them now, but 48% expect to rely on them daily in the same timeframe.

First respondents believe new technologies will either be a top priority or important to the future of public safety. | Image credit – Verizon





This shift is also being fueled by recent FAA (The Federal Aviation Administration) changes, including looser visual line-of-sight rules, which make drones far more practical for agencies to deploy right away instead of treating them as a long-term experiment.The survey also makes it clear that public safety agencies are taking cyber threats seriously. With ransomware attacks and third-party breaches on the rise, 67% of agencies said they have added new cybersecurity protections within the last year.And for the second year in a row, network reliability came out on top as the single most critical factor for both day-to-day (65%–75%) and emergency response (64%–73%) communications. Without it, none of the other advanced tools matter.