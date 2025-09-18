Verizon just mapped the future of 911 – and AI, drones, and robots are taking center stage
First responder survey reveals 46% expect daily AI use within five years while cybersecurity investments surge to protect critical communications.
AI is everywhere these days (as you have probably already noticed), and now Verizon has fresh numbers to show just how big of a role it could play in the future of public safety.
A new Verizon study shows that nearly half of first responders expect to be using AI and drones or robots daily within the next five years. The findings come from the Verizon Frontline Public Safety Communications Survey, which also highlights growing investment in cybersecurity protections and an increasing demand for rock-solid network reliability.
Verizon, the biggest US carrier, says interest in AI jumped 13 points year-over-year. While only 12% of first responders use AI solutions regularly today, nearly 46% expect daily use within five years. Similarly, drone and robot usage is set to skyrocket: just 15% use them now, but 48% expect to rely on them daily in the same timeframe.
The survey also makes it clear that public safety agencies are taking cyber threats seriously. With ransomware attacks and third-party breaches on the rise, 67% of agencies said they have added new cybersecurity protections within the last year.
And for the second year in a row, network reliability came out on top as the single most critical factor for both day-to-day (65%–75%) and emergency response (64%–73%) communications. Without it, none of the other advanced tools matter.
The results highlight where public safety is headed: more AI integration, greater use of drones and robotics, and continued urgency around cybersecurity and resilient networks. In emergency response, downtime simply isn’t an option – whether it is caused by a breach, a shaky connection, or outdated tech.
This is exactly the kind of progress where technology makes the most sense – in areas that keep people safe. Verizon’s findings line up with what we are seeing across the industry. T-Mobile, for example, has also been expanding its use of satellites and drones in emergencies.
First responders are betting on AI, drones, and stronger cybersecurity
A new Verizon study shows that nearly half of first responders expect to be using AI and drones or robots daily within the next five years. The findings come from the Verizon Frontline Public Safety Communications Survey, which also highlights growing investment in cybersecurity protections and an increasing demand for rock-solid network reliability.
In fact, 78% of respondents said access to a reliable, resilient network has already improved field communications. Now in its fifth year, the survey offers a snapshot of how first responders are currently using mission-critical communication tools and what innovations they are prioritizing for the near future.
The Verizon Frontline 2025 Public Safety Communications Survey highlights several pivotal trends reshaping this market. First and foremost, it reinforces that network reliability and resilience remain the cornerstone of public safety operations - without it, advanced capabilities like priority and preemption become meaningless to first responders in critical moments.
– Alison Brooks, IDC Research VP, Worldwide Public Safety, Verizon, September 2025
Verizon, the biggest US carrier, says interest in AI jumped 13 points year-over-year. While only 12% of first responders use AI solutions regularly today, nearly 46% expect daily use within five years. Similarly, drone and robot usage is set to skyrocket: just 15% use them now, but 48% expect to rely on them daily in the same timeframe.
First respondents believe new technologies will either be a top priority or important to the future of public safety. | Image credit – Verizon
This shift is also being fueled by recent FAA (The Federal Aviation Administration) changes, including looser visual line-of-sight rules, which make drones far more practical for agencies to deploy right away instead of treating them as a long-term experiment.
The survey also makes it clear that public safety agencies are taking cyber threats seriously. With ransomware attacks and third-party breaches on the rise, 67% of agencies said they have added new cybersecurity protections within the last year.
And for the second year in a row, network reliability came out on top as the single most critical factor for both day-to-day (65%–75%) and emergency response (64%–73%) communications. Without it, none of the other advanced tools matter.
Recommended Stories
AI, drones, robots are the future?
The results highlight where public safety is headed: more AI integration, greater use of drones and robotics, and continued urgency around cybersecurity and resilient networks. In emergency response, downtime simply isn’t an option – whether it is caused by a breach, a shaky connection, or outdated tech.
The needed progress
This is exactly the kind of progress where technology makes the most sense – in areas that keep people safe. Verizon’s findings line up with what we are seeing across the industry. T-Mobile, for example, has also been expanding its use of satellites and drones in emergencies.
Its fleet includes heavy-lift drones for supplies, portable connectivity kits and even search-and-rescue drones with thermal imaging, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) mapping and one-way broadcast communications. Public safety tech is clearly entering a new phase, where AI, robotics and next-gen connectivity aren’t just “nice to have” but mission-critical.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: